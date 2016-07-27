Edition:
India

Takara Holdings Inc (2531.T)

2531.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,068JPY
7:02am IST
Change (% chg)

¥1 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
¥1,067
Open
¥1,066
Day's High
¥1,073
Day's Low
¥1,065
Volume
154,200
Avg. Vol
551,811
52-wk High
¥1,256
52-wk Low
¥923

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Takara Holdings unit to buy Keta Foods Lda on July 27
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Takara Holdings Inc <2531.T>:Says its unit Foodex S.A.S. to acquire Portugal-based co Keta Foods, Lda planned on July 27.  Full Article

Takara Bio unit to fully acquire WaferGen Bio-systems
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Takara Bio <4974.T>:Says its subsidiary Takara Bio USA Holdings Inc. signed a merger agreement to fully acquire WaferGen Bio-systems, Inc at up to $50 million.  Full Article

Takara Holdings raises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 

Takara Holdings Inc:Says it raised the year-end dividend forecast to 12 yen per share from 11 yen per share for the FY ending March 2016.  Full Article

R&I affirms Takara Holdings's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook
Monday, 21 Dec 2015 

Takara Holdings Inc:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A".Rating outlook stable.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Takara Holdings Inc News

» More 2531.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials