BOC Aviation says unit agreed to purchase six Airbus aircrafts

May 26 (Reuters) - Boc Aviation Ltd <2588.HK>:Boc Aviation (Cayman) has agreed to purchase six new airbus aircraft from Airbus.Transaction will be funded through cash on hand.aggregate list price of aircraft is approximately $1,052 mln.

BOC Aviation updates on transaction relating to sale of two leased aircraft

BOC Aviation Ltd <2588.HK> : Discloseable Transaction Relating To The Sale Of Two Leased Aircraft . Consideration for sale of relevant aircraft is us$188 million . Company has entered into aircraft sale agreement with certain subsidiaries of a third party aircraft leasing company . Co has agreed to sell relevant aircraft to buyer and to concurrently transfer leases between company's subsidiary and lessee in respect of relevant aircraft to buyer .Proceeds of transaction will be used by company to fund future aircraft investments.

BOC Aviation Ltd says unit agreed to purchase five A321-200 aircraft from Airbus<2588.HK>

Boc Aviation Ltd <2588.HK>: Boc Aviation discloseable transaction announcement) . List price of the airbus aircraft is approximately US$574.5 million . Boc Aviation (Cayman) has agreed to purchase the Airbus Aircraft . Company expects to take delivery of the airbus aircraft in 2017 . Unit Boc Aviation (Cayman), has entered into the aircraft purchase agreement with airbus . Deal will be funded through commercial bank loans, other debt instruments of the company . Says price adjustments obtained under aircraft purchase agreement have no material impact on future operating costs .Boc Aviation (Cayman) has agreed to purchase five A321-200 aircraft from Airbus.

BOC Aviation says HY net profit after tax $212 mln<2588.HK>

Boc Aviation Ltd <2588.HK>: HY net profit after tax was US$212 million, an increase of 23.8% over 1h 2015 . Declared an interim dividend of US$0.061 per share . Says HY total revenues and other income rose 8.2% to US$579 million .

BOC Aviation updates on listing and commencement of dealings in shares of co<2588.HK>

BOC Aviation Ltd <2588.HK>: Listing and commencement of dealings in the shares of BOC Aviation . Stock exchange has granted the listing of, and permission to deal in, the shares on the main board of the stock exchange" .

Bank of China updates on proposed spin-off of BOC Aviation Ltd<2588.HK><3988.HK><601988.SS>

Bank of China Ltd <601988.SS>: Boc aviation is expected to be listed on the main board of the stock exchange on Wednesday, 1 June 2016 . Says deal at the offer price of hk$42.00 per boc aviation share . On 25 may, international underwriting agreement was entered into by, boc aviation, bank, sky splendor, joint global coordinators and underwriters .