Ning Xia Yin Xing Energy sees FY 2017 Q1~Q3 net loss to be 60 mln yuan to 75 mln yuan

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ning Xia Yin Xing Energy Co Ltd <000862.SZ> ::Sees FY 2017 Q1~Q3 net loss to be 60 million yuan to 75 million yuan .Says the net loss of FY 2016 Q1~Q3 was 47.7 million yuan.

Aluminum Corp of China's A-share trade remains suspended on talks related to asset acquisition

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Aluminum Corp Of China Ltd <601600.SS>2600.HKACH.N:Says A-share trade remains suspended amid negotiation of asset acquisition via share issue.

Aluminum Corp Of China announces change in accounting policy

Aug 21(Reuters) - Aluminum Corp Of China Ltd <601600.SS>:Says it changes accounting policy based on accounting standards for business enterprises No. 16—government subsidies， which was disclosed by the Ministry of Finance on May 10.

Chalco cuts holdings in Jiaozuo Wanfang Aluminum Manufacturing to 1.1 pct

Jiaozuo Wanfang Aluminum Manufacturing <000612.SZ> : Says shareholder Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) has cut 16.6 million shares in the company between July 8 and September 27 .Says Chalco's holding in the company has reduced to 1.09 percent from 2.46 percent after transactions.

Chalco, Guizhou government to invest 4 bln yuan in alumina JV

China's non-ferrous metal industrial website www.cnmn.com.cn says: Guizhou government and Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd (Chalco) <601600.SS> signed an agreement on Aug. 26 to set up a joint venture to mine for bauxite and produce alumina . The total investment of the project is valued about 4 billion yuan ($599 million). . The project is expected to realize profits and taxes of nearly 200 million yuan annually. . The project will provide jobs for 2,500 people. . The website did not say how much alumina the joint venture would produce ($1 = 6.6775 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Fang Cheng and Josephine Mason) ((fang.cheng@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Aluminum Corp of China's H1 net profit jumps 3,623.1 pct y/y

Aluminum Corp Of China Ltd <601600.SS><2600.HK> :Says H1 net profit up 3,623.1 percent y/y at 57.4 million yuan ($8.62 million).

Chalco buys 60 pct stake in Chinalco's Shanghai unit for 2.1 bln yuan

Aluminum Corp Of China Ltd <601600.SS><2600.HK> :Says it buys 60 percent stake in Chinalco's Shanghai unit for 2.1 billion yuan ($315.27 million).

Chalco sells assets in five firms for 1.75 bln yuan

Aluminum Corp Of China Ltd <601600.SS><2600.HK> :Says it signs agreement to sell assets in five firms for 1.75 billion yuan ($263.40 million).

CHALCO announces acquisition of assets of Shanxi Aluminum plant<2600.HK><601600.SS>

CHALCO <601600.SS>: Connected transaction - acquisition of assets of Shanxi Aluminum plant <2600.HK> . Says Shanxi branch of the company entered into an assets transfer agreement with Shanxi Aluminum plant . Transfer consideration is approximately RMB43.06 million . Pursuant to the assets transfer agreement, Shanxi branch proposes to acquire the assets to be acquired from Shanxi Aluminum plant .

CHALCO announces joint operation of Maochang mine with Chinalco<601600.SS>

CHALCO <601600.SS>: Connected transactions - joint operation of Maochang mine with Chinalco and acquisition of certain income sharing rights of Maochang mine <2600.HK> . Says the company entered into a cooperative exploration agreement with Chinalco . Pursuant to deal co will jointly operate Maochang mine with Chinalco and hold 58.15% of the income sharing rights thereof . Deal for the consideration is RMB349.95 million .