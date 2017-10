Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Pacific Insurance Group gets regulatory approval to appoint president

Oct 20 (Reuters) - China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd <601601.SS>2601.HK:Says it gets insurance regulator's approval to appoint He Qing as president.

China Pacific Insurance says 9 mnth accumulated gross premium income of China Pacific Life Insurance is RMB153.346 bln

Oct 17 (Reuters) - China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd <601601.SS>:9-month accumulated gross premium income of China Pacific Life Insurance rmb153.346 billion ​.‍Accumulated gross premium income of China Pacific Property Insurance Co., Ltd., for 9 mnths RMB77.783 billion​.

China Pacific Insurance Group's H1 net profit up 6.0 pct y/y

Aug 27 (Reuters) - China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd <601601.SS>2601.HK:Says H1 net profit up 6.0 percent y/y at 6.5 billion yuan ($977.96 million).

China Pacific Insurance Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on Aug. 2

July 25 (Reuters) - China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd <601601.SS> ::* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on Aug. 2.

China Pacific Insurance's H1 net profit down 45.6 pct

China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd <601601.SS><2601.HK> :Says its H1 net profit down 45.6 percent y/y at 6.1 billion yuan ($914.68 million).

China Pacific Insurance Group to pay 2015 div on Aug. 11

China Pacific Insurance Group <601601.SS> Co Ltd: Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of Aug. 10 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 11 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 11.

China Pacific Insurance Group Co enters into Framework Agreement with Hwabao Trust and Fortune SG Fund<601601.SS>

China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd <601601.SS>: Continuing connected transactions - framework agreement entered into with hwabao trust and fortune sg fund <2601.HK> . Group and fortune parties to enter into transactions . Transactions including sale and purchase of bonds, pledge-style bond repurchase, subscription and redemption of funds .

China Pacific Insurance sees H1 net profit down about 46 pct

China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd <601601.SS><2601.HK> :Says it expects H1 net profit to fall about 46 percent y/y versus net profit of 11.3 billion yuan ($1.70 billion) year ago.

China Pacific Insurance says HY gross premium income of China Pacific Life Insurance was RMB82.23 bln<601601.SS>

China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd <601601.SS>: Gross premium income of China Pacific life insurance for the period between 1 January 2016 and 30 June 2016 were RMB82.234 billion .

China Pacific Insurance Group says elected Yu Yeming as chairman of fourth session of Board of CPIC AMC<601601.SS>

China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd <601601.SS>: Announcement change in chairman of pacific asset management co., ltd., subsidiary of China Pacific Insurance Group Co. Ltd. <2601.HK> . Huo Lianhong, executive director and president of co, ceased to serve as chairman of board of directors of CPIC AMC . Says election of Yu Yeming as the chairman of the fourth session of the board of CPIC AMC .