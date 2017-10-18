Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals submits bids for U.S. drug distributor Cardinal Health's China business

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd <601607.SS>:Says it has submitted bids for U.S. drug distributor Cardinal Health's << >> China business.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding and unit receive approval for drug clinical trial

Oct 12(Reuters) - Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd <601607.SS>:Says co and Shanghai-based wholly owned unit received approval for drug clinical trial for a kind of injection, which is mainly used for treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer, from China Food and Drug Administration.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 14

July 10(Reuters) - Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd <601607.SS> ::* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 13.* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 14 and the dividend will be paid on July 14.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals says HY net profit RMB1.732 billion, up 12.94 pct on a yoy basis<2607.HK><601607.SS>

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd <601607.SS>: HY net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company was RMB1.732 billion, representing an increase of 12.94% on a yoy basis . No interim dividend was proposed by the directors of the company for the six months ended 30 June 2016 and 2015 . Says HY operating revenue RMB 59.70 billion up 17.16 percent . Expected that the growth rate of the pharmaceutical industry in the second half of the year will maintain at the same level as the first half of the year .

Vitaco says consortium to buy company by way of scheme of arrangement<601607.SS>

Vitaco Holdings Ltd : Vit enters into scheme implementation deed . Vitaco directors unanimously recommend shareholders vote in favour of the scheme . SIIC Medical Science and Technology (Group) and Pv Zeus propose to acquire 100% of Vitaco Holdings shares by way of scheme of arrangement . Under the scheme, Vitaco shareholders will receive total consideration of A$2.25 in cash per Vitaco share . Price of A$2.25 per Vitaco share values vitaco's fully diluted equity at approximately A$313.7 million . says modest earnings growth expected in fy17 .

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding unit gets GMP certificate

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. <601607.SS>: Says its unit receives goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Shanghai Food and Drug Administration .Says certificate is issued to three drug production lines and the valid period is until 2021.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding to pay 2015 dividend on July 19

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. <601607.SS>: Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.33 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on July 18 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 19 and the dividend will be paid on July 19.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding appoints Zuo Min as president

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. <601607.SS>:Says it appoints Zuo Min as president of the company.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding unit gets GMP certificate

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. <601607.SS>: Says its unit receives goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Shanghai Food and Drug Administration .Says certificate issued to salbutamol sulfate solution production line of the company and the valid period is until May 4, 2021.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals says Shen Bo appointed CFO<601607.SS>

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd <601607.SS>: Zhou Jie has been elected by the board as the chairman of the sixth session of the board . Shen Bo has been appointed as the chief financial officer of the company .