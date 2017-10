Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 20(Reuters) - Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd <601211.SS>:Says it issued 2017 second tranche corporate bonds worth 3.7 billion yuan, with a term of three years and coupon rate of 4.78 percent .

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd <601211.SS>:Says it sets coupon rate of 2017 second tranche corporate bonds at 4.78 percent .

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd <601211.SS>-:Sept net profit rmb 710.8 mln‍​.Sept operating revenue of the company rmb1.37 billion.

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd <601211.SS>2611.HK:Says unit gets securities regulator's approval to buy 20 percent stake in Huaan Funds.

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Dazhong Transportation Group Co Ltd <600611.SS>:Says it sold 7.05 million A-shares in Guotai Junan Securities <<<601211.SS>>> with investment gains of about 142.3 million yuan ($21.61 million) between Oct 10-12.

July 24 (Reuters) - Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd <601211.SS>:Says its preliminary H1 net profit down 5.31 percent y/y at 4.75 billion yuan ($702.35 million).

Guotai Junan Securities' Sept net profit at 523.6 mln yuan

Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd <601211.SS> :Says Sept net profit at 523.6 million yuan ($78.52 million).

Guotai Junan Securities' August net profit at 676.0 mln yuan

Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd <601211.SS> :Says August net profit at 676.0 million yuan ($101.24 million).

Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd <601211.SS> : Says it issued sixth tranche of super short-term debentures for 2016 worth 3 billion yuan, with a term of 88 days and coupon rate of 2.64 percent .Maturity date of Dec. 2.

Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd <601211.SS> : Says H1 net profit down 47.9 percent y/y at 5.0 billion yuan ($751.48 million) .Says it plans to sell 51 percent stake in GTJA Allianz Funds.