Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Life Insurance expects 9-month net profit to rise about 95 pct y/y

Oct 20 (Reuters) - China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601628.SS>2628.HKLFC.N:Says it expects 9-month net profit to rise about 95 percent y/y from 13.5 billion yuan ($2.04 billion) year ago.

China United Network Communications' shares to resume trade on Aug 21

Aug 20 (Reuters) - China United Network Communications Ltd <600050.SS>:Says it plans to raise up to 61.725 billion yuan ($9.25 billion) in share private placement.Says its shares to resume trade on Aug 21.Says strategic investors such as China Life, subsidiaries of Tencent, Baidu, etc to own 35.19 percent stake after transactions.Says parent to own about 36.67 percent after transactions.

China Life Insurance's H1 net profit down 67 pct

China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601628.SS><2628.HK> :Says H1 net profit down 67 percent y/y.

China Life Insurance announces resignation of CFO

China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601628.SS>: China Life announces resignation of chief financial officer . "actively seeking approval of appointment of new chief financial officer" .Yang Zheng ceased to act as chief financial officer of company.

China Life Insurance says Yang Zheng tendered his resignation as a vice president<2628.HK><601628.SS>

China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601628.SS>: Announcement - resignation of vice president <2628.HK> . Yang zheng tendered his resignation as a vice president of the company on 8 August 2016 . Yang Zheng also ceased to act as the person in charge of finance of the company as approved by China Insurance Regulatory Commission . Actively seeking approval of appointment of the new person in charge of finance .

China Life Insurance estimates profit decrease for first half of 2016<2628.HK><601628.SS>

China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601628.SS>: Announcement on estimated profit decrease for the first half of 2016 <2628.HK> . Estimated that net profit attributable to equity holders of company for te first half of 2016 May decrease by a range of 65% to 70% . China life insurance co - estimated decrease in the results for the first half of 2016 is mainly attributable to the decrease in investment income . Source (http://bit.ly/2aOPYNb) ((For more news, please click here [601628.SS])) ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties says China Life Insurance gave LoI in favour of group<2628.HK><3699.HK><601628.SS>

Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd <3699.HK>: Joint announcement the voluntary conditional general offer by China international capital corporation Hong Kong securities limited on behalf of the joint offerors to acquire all of the issued h shares in Dalian Wanda Commercial properties . China Life Insurance given letter of intent in favour of Dalian Wanda Group and CICC regarding its intention to support the delisting . Number of H shares held by China life and which are subject of letter of intent amounted to 48.4 million H shares .

China Life Insurance posts premium income for H1

China Life Insurance <601628.SS><2628.HK> :Say H1 premium income at about 292.6 billion yuan ($43.76 billion).

China Life Insurance comments on audit findings on controlling shareholder<2628.HK><601628.SS>

China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601628.SS>: Issues identified in audit have no material impact on its overall operating results or its financial statements . In 2015, CNAO conducted routine audit on assets and liabilities, as well as the profits and losses of China Life Insurance Group .

Didi Chuxing completed $7.3 billion financing round

Didi Chuxing: Completed $7.3 billion financing round . China Merchants Bank has committed to become lead arranger for syndicated loan to Didi of up to $2.5 billion . China Life contributed long-term debt investment of about $300 million Further company coverage: [600036.SS] (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+1 646 223 8780;)).