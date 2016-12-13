Jacobson Pharma Corporation Ltd (2633.HK)
2633.HK on Hong Kong Stock
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BRIEF-Jacobson Pharma's unit enters into agreement with Ample Echo and Linker Centre
Corrects headline to say agreement with Ample Echo and Linker Centre, not Concept One Inc.Jacobson Pharma Corporation Ltd: Pursuant to deal, Concept One Inc agreed to purchase shares representing entire issued share capital of Victor Lung and Happy Echo . Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and sellers entered into sale and purchase agreement .Purchaser agreed to purchase sale shares at a total consideration of HK$568 million. Full Article
Jacobson Pharma Corporation says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement
Jacobson Pharma Corporation Ltd <2633.HK> : Unit and pharmakon international laboratory entered into sale and purchase agreement .Deal for consideration of HK$100 million. Full Article
BRIEF-Jacobson Pharma announces proposed issue of convertible notes
* Announces proposed issue of convertible notes under general mandate