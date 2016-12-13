Corrects headline to say agreement with Ample Echo and Linker Centre, not Concept One Inc.Jacobson Pharma Corporation Ltd: Pursuant to deal, Concept One Inc agreed to purchase shares representing entire issued share capital of Victor Lung and Happy Echo . Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and sellers entered into sale and purchase agreement .Purchaser agreed to purchase sale shares at a total consideration of HK$568 million.