HK Electric Investments Ltd (2638.HK)
2638.HK on Hong Kong Stock
7.19HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.05 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
HK$7.14
Open
HK$7.13
Day's High
HK$7.19
Day's Low
HK$7.12
Volume
3,954,875
Avg. Vol
4,712,512
52-wk High
HK$7.70
52-wk Low
HK$6.24
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
HK Electric Investments reports HY profit of HK$1.10 bln<2638.HK>
HK Electric Investments Ltd <2638.HK>: 2016 interim results <2638.HK> . HY profit attributable hk$1.10 billion versus hk$1.21 billion . HY turnover hk$5.33 billion versus hk$5.23 billion a year ago . Declares interim distribution of hk19.92 cents per ssu for HY . Full Article
HK Electric Investments updates on U.S.$5 bln medium term note programme<2638.HK>
HK Electric Investments Ltd <2638.HK>: Application has been made to the stock exchange for the listing of the U.S.$5 billion medium term note programme . Full Article