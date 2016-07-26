HK Electric Investments Ltd <2638.HK>: 2016 interim results <2638.HK> . HY profit attributable hk$1.10 billion versus hk$1.21 billion . HY turnover hk$5.33 billion versus hk$5.23 billion a year ago . Declares interim distribution of hk19.92 cents per ssu for HY .

HK Electric Investments Ltd <2638.HK>: Application has been made to the stock exchange for the listing of the U.S.$5 billion medium term note programme .