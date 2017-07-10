Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

July 10 (Reuters) - Camsing International Holding Ltd <2662.HK>::Indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of co, entered into a license agreement with Hasbro International Inc..Agreement in relation to production and distribution of transformers: Last Knight themed credit card in People's Republic Of China.

Fittec International Group Ltd <2662.HK> : Fittec-voluntary Announcement: Cooperation With Manchester City Football Club And Guangdong Tv In Relation To A Football Reality Show . Unit Guangzhou Bingxun Sports Development Company entered into a head of terms agreement with Manchester City Football Club Ltd . Bingxun will produce a football reality show .Unit entered broadcasting agreement with guangdong tv culture broadcast.

Fittec International Group Ltd <2662.HK>: Voluntary announcement: brand sponsorship agreement in relation to run cartoon run <2662.HK> . Guangzhou Bingxun Sports Development entered into brand sponsorship agreement with Shenzhen Happy Word Marketing Services .

Fittec International Group Ltd <2662.HK>: The company and the placing agent entered into the placing agreement . Says net proceeds from the placing will be approximately hk$118.2 million . Pursuant to deal co agreed to offer for subscription up to 108.7 million placing shares at price of hk$1.1 per placing share .