Camsing International Holding Ltd (2662.HK)
4.68HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.03 (-0.64%)
HK$4.71
HK$4.68
HK$4.73
HK$4.57
910,000
1,429,441
HK$5.34
HK$1.61
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Camsing International says unit entered into license agreement with Hasbro International
July 10 (Reuters) - Camsing International Holding Ltd <2662.HK>::Indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of co, entered into a license agreement with Hasbro International Inc..Agreement in relation to production and distribution of transformers: Last Knight themed credit card in People's Republic Of China. Full Article
Fittec International Group says unit enters head of terms agreement with Manchester City Football Club
Fittec International Group Ltd <2662.HK> : Fittec-voluntary Announcement: Cooperation With Manchester City Football Club And Guangdong Tv In Relation To A Football Reality Show . Unit Guangzhou Bingxun Sports Development Company entered into a head of terms agreement with Manchester City Football Club Ltd . Bingxun will produce a football reality show .Unit entered broadcasting agreement with guangdong tv culture broadcast. Full Article
Fittec International Group says unit enters brand sponsorship agreement with Shenzhen Happy Word Marketing Services<2662.HK>
Fittec International Group Ltd <2662.HK>: Voluntary announcement: brand sponsorship agreement in relation to run cartoon run <2662.HK> . Guangzhou Bingxun Sports Development entered into brand sponsorship agreement with Shenzhen Happy Word Marketing Services . Full Article
Fittec International Group enters into placing agreement<2662.HK>
Fittec International Group Ltd <2662.HK>: The company and the placing agent entered into the placing agreement . Says net proceeds from the placing will be approximately hk$118.2 million . Pursuant to deal co agreed to offer for subscription up to 108.7 million placing shares at price of hk$1.1 per placing share . Full Article
BRIEF-Camsing International Holding updates on cooperation agreement with Visa Worldwide Pte
* Unit entered into a cooperation agreement with Visa Worldwide Pte