Camsing International Holding Ltd (2662.HK)

2662.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.68HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
HK$4.71
Open
HK$4.68
Day's High
HK$4.73
Day's Low
HK$4.57
Volume
910,000
Avg. Vol
1,429,441
52-wk High
HK$5.34
52-wk Low
HK$1.61

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Camsing International says unit entered into license agreement with Hasbro International
Monday, 10 Jul 2017 

July 10 (Reuters) - Camsing International Holding Ltd <2662.HK>::Indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of co, entered into a license agreement with Hasbro International Inc..Agreement in relation to production and distribution of transformers: Last Knight themed credit card in People's Republic Of China.  Full Article

Fittec International Group says unit enters head of terms agreement with Manchester City Football Club
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

Fittec International Group Ltd <2662.HK> : Fittec-voluntary Announcement: Cooperation With Manchester City Football Club And Guangdong Tv In Relation To A Football Reality Show . Unit Guangzhou Bingxun Sports Development Company entered into a head of terms agreement with Manchester City Football Club Ltd . Bingxun will produce a football reality show .Unit entered broadcasting agreement with guangdong tv culture broadcast.  Full Article

Fittec International Group says unit enters brand sponsorship agreement with Shenzhen Happy Word Marketing Services<2662.HK>
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 

Fittec International Group Ltd <2662.HK>: Voluntary announcement: brand sponsorship agreement in relation to run cartoon run <2662.HK> . Guangzhou Bingxun Sports Development entered into brand sponsorship agreement with Shenzhen Happy Word Marketing Services .  Full Article

Fittec International Group enters into placing agreement<2662.HK>
Friday, 3 Jun 2016 

Fittec International Group Ltd <2662.HK>: The company and the placing agent entered into the placing agreement . Says net proceeds from the placing will be approximately hk$118.2 million . Pursuant to deal co agreed to offer for subscription up to 108.7 million placing shares at price of hk$1.1 per placing share .  Full Article

Camsing International Holding Ltd News

BRIEF-Camsing International Holding updates on cooperation agreement with Visa Worldwide Pte

* Unit entered into a cooperation agreement with Visa Worldwide Pte

