China Overseas Property's unit buys Citic Real Estate Group Co's unit for RMB190 mln

Oct 20 (Reuters) - China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd <2669.HK>::Unit buys for unit belonging to Citic Real Estate Group Co & Beijing Citic Real Estate Co for RMB190 million.

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd HY profit up 115.1% to hk$114 mln<2669.HK>

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd <2669.HK>: Board declared the payment of an interim dividend of hk1.1 cents per share . Says HY revenue increased by 7.7% to hk$1.26 billion . Profit attributable to owners of the company for the six months ended 30 June 2016 increased by 115.1% to hk$114.0 million . Says "global economic recovery remained lackadaisical" .

China Overseas Property issues positive profit alert<2669.HK>

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd <2669.HK>: China ovs ppt-positive profit alert . Expected that the profit for period attributable to equity shareholders for the six months ended 30 June 2016 will be doubled .Says expected result is mainly due to increase in gross profit.