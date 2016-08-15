Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Texhong Textile Group Ltd <2678.HK>: Press release - Texhong Textile announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <2678.HK> . HY profit attributable to equity holders increased by 55.9% to RMB457 million . HY revenue increased by 20.1% to RMB5.82 billion . Board declared an interim dividend of 18 hk cents per share . Cotton price in the second half of 2016 is expected to be higher than the first half of the year . Cotton prices will have a positive impact on the selling prices of yarns" .

Texhong Textile Group Ltd <2678.HK>: Positive profit alert <2678.HK> . Earnings of the group for the six months ended 30 June 2016 has increase . Says increase in earnings is mainly attributable to the improvement in gross margin and the strong sales volume of the group's products . Performance of group can be affected by cotton market price, yarn selling prices and foreign exchange rate of renminbi .

Texhong Textile Group Ltd <2678.HK>: Connected transaction acquisition of land use right in vietnam for construction of production base . Texhong industrial park and Lanyan Denim entered into the agreement in relation to the transaction . Says deal for consideration of VND72.53 bln . Consideration shall be paid in cash .

Texhong Textile Group Ltd <2678.HK>: Discloseable transaction subscription and joint venture agreement <2678.HK> . Group entered into the joint venture agreement with Lo, Shiu and Hang Chi . Total investment by the group in the Vietnam group shall not exceed US$60 million . Upon completion,issued share capital of hang chi shall be owned as to 49% by huafeng knitting, 40.8% by lo, 10.2% by shiu .

Texhong Textile Group Ltd:On 13 April 2016, Texhong industrial park and Texhong dyeing entered into the agreement in relation to the transaction.Deal for consideration of RMB38.8 million.Says consideration will be financed by the internal resources of the group.Land will be used for construction of production base in quang ninh province, Vietnam.