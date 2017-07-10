Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ENN Energy proposes to issue bonds

July 10 (Reuters) - Enn Energy Holdings Ltd <2688.HK>:proposes to issue bonds which will be offered to professional investors only..bonds will only be offered outside united states in accordance with regulation s under securities act..

ENN Energy posts 29.3 pct rise in HY net profit<2688.HK>

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd <2688.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <2688.HK> . HY revenue decreased by 1.6% to RMB15.639 billion . HY profit attributable to shareholders for period increased by 29.3% to RMB1.59 billion . Directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .

ENN Energy says units entered into capital increase agreement with EIH<2688.HK>

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd <2688.HK>: Connected transaction relating to capital injection into ENN Finance . Units entered into capital increase agreement with EIH . Says ENN (China) agreed to subscribe for increased registered capital of ENN Finance in amount of RMB1 billion in cash .Upon completion of capital injection, total registered capital of ENN Finance will be increased from RMB1 billion to RMB2 billion.