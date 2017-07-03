Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shanghai Electric gets regulatory approval for asset acquisition

July 3 (Reuters) - Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd <601727.SS>2727.HK:Says it gets securities regulator's approval for asset acquisition.

Shanghai Electric in talks with controlling shareholder on restructuring of some assets

Shanghai Electric Group announces JV with China National Nuclear Corp

Shanghai Electric Group updates on disposal of certain assets in Shanghai Blower

Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd <601727.SS>: Deal for consideration of rmb241.7243 million . Estimated gain from proposed disposal will be an amount equal to consideration .Board resolved to approve disposal of certain assets in shanghai blower to enterprise development company.

SNC-Lavalin signs an agreement in principle for a joint venture with China National Nuclear Corporation & Shanghai Electric Company

Shanghai Electric Group to buy 3.2 pct stake in Shanghai Electric Wind Power Equipment at 33.6 mln yuan

Shanghai Electric's board approves acquisition of stake in Wind Power Co<601727.SS>

Shanghai Electric Group HY profit RMB1.25 bln

Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd <601727.SS> : HY profit attributable RMB1.25 billion versus RMB1.40 billion . Revenue for the first half of 2016 was RMB36.87 billion, a decrease of 0.70% .Board of directors did not recommend the payment of an interim dividend.

Shanghai Electric Group unit to buy TEC4AERO GmbH for 173.5 euro

Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd <601727.SS>:Says it to buy TEC4AERO GmbH via wholly owned Hong Kong-based subsidiary for 173.5 euro.

Deutsche Beteiligungs sells Broetje-Automation GmbH

