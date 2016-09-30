Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Yuhua Energy enters LOI for potential disposal of Crown Million Industries

Yuhua Energy Holdings Ltd <2728.HK> : Company entered into a letter of intent ( "loi") with an independent third party .Loi in relation to potential disposal of entire issued share capital in Crown Million Industries (International).

Yuhua Energy applies for resumption of trading<2728.HK>

Yuhua Energy Holdings Ltd <2728.HK>: Application made by company for resumption of trading in the shares on the stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 24 may 2016 . On 17 may 2016, offeror agreed to acquire a total of 28 million shares for an aggregate consideration of hk$26 million .

Shinhint Acoustic Link Holdings issues FY 2015 profit outlook

Shinhint Acoustic Link Holdings Ltd:Expected to record a net loss for the year ended 31 December 2015.Loss was mainly attributable to one-off share-based payment expenses in relation to 1 share options granted by company on 19 June 201.