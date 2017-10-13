Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Jiayuan International Group Ltd <2768.HK>::Sept contracted sales of group RMB402.1 million​.

Jiayuan International Group Ltd <2768.HK> :For month ended 31 January 2017, contracted sales of group was approximately RMB407.9 million.

Jiayuan International Group Ltd <2768.HK>:For period from 1 September 2016 to 30 September 2016, contracted sales of group was approximately RMB452.1 million.

Jiayuan International Group Ltd <2768.HK>: Intl-appointment of vice chairman <2768.HK> . Huang fuqing, an executive director of the company, has been appointed as vice chairman of the board with effect from 19 August 2016 .

Jiayuan International Group Ltd <2768.HK>: Intl-sales update for the seven months ended 31 July 2016 <2768.HK> . For the period from 1 July 2016 to 31 July 2016, the contracted sales of the group was approximately RMB497.7 million .

Jiayuan International Group Ltd <2768.HK>: Intl-positive profit alert <2768.HK> . Group expects to record significant increase in revenue and net profit by more than 100% and 90%, respectively, for HY . Increase in revenue and net profit primarily attributed to delivery of properties pre-sold under zijin mansion project .

Jiayuan International Group Ltd <2768.HK>: Intl-sales update for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .For the period from 1 June 2016 to 30 June 2016, the contracted sales of the group was approximately RMB419 million.

Jiayuan International Group Ltd <2768.HK>: For the period from 1 May 2016 to 31 May 2016, contracted sales of the group was approximately RMB237.7 million .

Jiayuan International Group Ltd <2768.HK>: For the period from 1 April 2016 to 30 April 2016, the contracted sales of the group was approximately RMB384.4 million .