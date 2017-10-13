Edition:
India

Jiayuan International Group Ltd (2768.HK)

2768.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$5.60
Open
HK$5.61
Day's High
HK$5.61
Day's Low
HK$5.54
Volume
1,980,000
Avg. Vol
2,475,716
52-wk High
HK$5.77
52-wk Low
HK$3.02

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jiayuan International Group Sept contracted sales RMB402.1 mln
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Jiayuan International Group Ltd <2768.HK>::Sept contracted sales of group RMB402.1 million​.  Full Article

Jiayuan International records contracted sales of about RMB407.9 mln in Jan
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 

Jiayuan International Group Ltd <2768.HK> :For month ended 31 January 2017, contracted sales of group was approximately RMB407.9 million.  Full Article

Jiayuan International Sept contracted sales RMB452.1 mln
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

Jiayuan International Group Ltd <2768.HK>:For period from 1 September 2016 to 30 September 2016, contracted sales of group was approximately RMB452.1 million.  Full Article

Jiayuan International appoints Huang fuqing as vice chairman<2768.HK>
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 

Jiayuan International Group Ltd <2768.HK>: Intl-appointment of vice chairman <2768.HK> . Huang fuqing, an executive director of the company, has been appointed as vice chairman of the board with effect from 19 August 2016 .  Full Article

Jiayuan International reports July contracted sales of about RMB497.7 mln<2768.HK>
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 

Jiayuan International Group Ltd <2768.HK>: Intl-sales update for the seven months ended 31 July 2016 <2768.HK> . For the period from 1 July 2016 to 31 July 2016, the contracted sales of the group was approximately RMB497.7 million .  Full Article

Jiayuan International Group issues positive profit alert<2768.HK>
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Jiayuan International Group Ltd <2768.HK>: Intl-positive profit alert <2768.HK> . Group expects to record significant increase in revenue and net profit by more than 100% and 90%, respectively, for HY . Increase in revenue and net profit primarily attributed to delivery of properties pre-sold under zijin mansion project .  Full Article

Jiayuan International says HY group contracted sales of RMB 419 mln<2768.HK>
Friday, 15 Jul 2016 

Jiayuan International Group Ltd <2768.HK>: Intl-sales update for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .For the period from 1 June 2016 to 30 June 2016, the contracted sales of the group was approximately RMB419 million.  Full Article

Jiayuan International says May contracted sales were RMB237.7 million<2768.HK>
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

Jiayuan International Group Ltd <2768.HK>: For the period from 1 May 2016 to 31 May 2016, contracted sales of the group was approximately RMB237.7 million .  Full Article

Jiayuan International Group says for April, group's contracted sales were RMB384.4 mln<2768.HK>
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Jiayuan International Group Ltd <2768.HK>: For the period from 1 April 2016 to 30 April 2016, the contracted sales of the group was approximately RMB384.4 million .  Full Article

BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group Sept contracted sales RMB402.1 mln

* Sept contracted sales of group RMB402.1 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

