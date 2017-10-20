Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd <2777.HK>: 2016 interim results announcement <2777.HK> . HY contracted sales increased by 44% to RMB29.79 billion . HY profit attributable to owners of the company of RMB 2.23 billion versus RMB 1.03 billion . HY total turnover increase by 76% to RMB22.39 billion . Says interim dividend per share of RMB0.30 . Group expects momentum in the sector to continue into the second half" . Says expect land banking to continue to be fairly active in the sector in the second half . Confident of achieving our contracted sales target for the full year" .