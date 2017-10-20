Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd (2777.HK)
18.22HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.12 (-0.65%)
HK$18.34
HK$18.32
HK$18.50
HK$17.92
7,081,200
11,251,066
HK$21.65
HK$9.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Guangzhou R&F Properties asks securities regulator to halt review of Shanghai listing plans
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd <2777.HK>:Requests securities regulator to halt review of its plans for Shanghai listing - China securities regulator. Full Article
Guangzhou R&F Properties posts contracted sales for September of about RMB7.40 bln
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd <2777.HK>:Group's contracted sales for month of September 2017 amounted to about RMB7.40 billion. Full Article
Guangzhou R&F Properties says August sales RMB 5.69 bln<2777.HK>
Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd <2777.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for August 2016 <2777.HK> . August sales RMB 5.69 billion . Full Article
Guangzhou R&F Properties HY total turnover increase by 76% to RMB22.39 bln<2777.HK>
Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd <2777.HK>: 2016 interim results announcement <2777.HK> . HY contracted sales increased by 44% to RMB29.79 billion . HY profit attributable to owners of the company of RMB 2.23 billion versus RMB 1.03 billion . HY total turnover increase by 76% to RMB22.39 billion . Says interim dividend per share of RMB0.30 . Group expects momentum in the sector to continue into the second half" . Says expect land banking to continue to be fairly active in the sector in the second half . Confident of achieving our contracted sales target for the full year" . Full Article
Guangzhou R&F Properties says July contracted sales RMB 4.48 bln<2777.HK>
Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd <2777.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for July 2016 <2777.HK> . July sales RMB 4.48 billion . Full Article
R&F PROPERTIES updates on Unaudited operating statistics for month of May 2016<2777.HK>
Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd <2777.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for May 2016 <2777.HK> . Says group's contracted sales for the month of May 2016 amounted to approximately RMB5.11 billion . Full Article
BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties asks securities regulator to halt review of Shanghai listing plans
* Requests securities regulator to halt review of its plans for Shanghai listing - China securities regulator