Edition:
India

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd (2777.HK)

2777.HK on Hong Kong Stock

18.22HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.12 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
HK$18.34
Open
HK$18.32
Day's High
HK$18.50
Day's Low
HK$17.92
Volume
7,081,200
Avg. Vol
11,251,066
52-wk High
HK$21.65
52-wk Low
HK$9.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Guangzhou R&F Properties asks securities regulator to halt review of Shanghai listing plans
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd <2777.HK>:Requests securities regulator to halt review of its plans for Shanghai listing - China securities regulator.  Full Article

Guangzhou R&F Properties posts contracted sales for September of about RMB7.40 bln​
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd <2777.HK>:‍Group's contracted sales for month of September 2017 amounted to about RMB7.40 billion​.  Full Article

Guangzhou R&F Properties says August sales RMB 5.69 bln<2777.HK>
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd <2777.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for August 2016 <2777.HK> . August sales RMB 5.69 billion .  Full Article

Guangzhou R&F Properties HY total turnover increase by 76% to RMB22.39 bln<2777.HK>
Wednesday, 24 Aug 2016 

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd <2777.HK>: 2016 interim results announcement <2777.HK> . HY contracted sales increased by 44% to RMB29.79 billion . HY profit attributable to owners of the company of RMB 2.23 billion versus RMB 1.03 billion . HY total turnover increase by 76% to RMB22.39 billion . Says interim dividend per share of RMB0.30 . Group expects momentum in the sector to continue into the second half" . Says expect land banking to continue to be fairly active in the sector in the second half . Confident of achieving our contracted sales target for the full year" .  Full Article

Guangzhou R&F Properties says July contracted sales RMB 4.48 bln<2777.HK>
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd <2777.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for July 2016 <2777.HK> . July sales RMB 4.48 billion .  Full Article

R&F PROPERTIES updates on Unaudited operating statistics for month of May 2016<2777.HK>
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd <2777.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for May 2016 <2777.HK> . Says group's contracted sales for the month of May 2016 amounted to approximately RMB5.11 billion .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd News

BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties asks securities regulator to halt review of Shanghai listing plans

* Requests securities regulator to halt review of its plans for Shanghai listing - China securities regulator

» More 2777.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials