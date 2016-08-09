Champion Real Estate Investment Trust <2778.HK>: Distributable income for HY delivered a growth of 15.2% to hk$704.8 million, compared with HK$611.8 million in 2015 . Net property income went up 2.4% to HK$144.5 million for HY . Says distribution of HK$ 0.1096 per unit, up 14.9 percent . Says HY total rental income HK$1.12 billion up 12.2 percent . "Expecting the harvesting stage of three garden road to sustain in the second half of 2016" . HY profit after tax HK$1.88 billion, up 20.4% .Says "Britain'S referendum on brexit has further dampened the growth sentiment".