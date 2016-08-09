Edition:
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (2778.HK)

2778.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.78HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$5.78
Open
HK$5.76
Day's High
HK$5.80
Day's Low
HK$5.73
Volume
3,812,000
Avg. Vol
7,198,627
52-wk High
HK$6.46
52-wk Low
HK$4.12

Latest Key Developments

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust posts 15.2 pct rise in distributable income for HY<2778.HK>
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust <2778.HK>: Distributable income for HY delivered a growth of 15.2% to hk$704.8 million, compared with HK$611.8 million in 2015 . Net property income went up 2.4% to HK$144.5 million for HY . Says distribution of HK$ 0.1096 per unit, up 14.9 percent . Says HY total rental income HK$1.12 billion up 12.2 percent . "Expecting the harvesting stage of three garden road to sustain in the second half of 2016" . HY profit after tax HK$1.88 billion, up 20.4% .Says "Britain'S referendum on brexit has further dampened the growth sentiment".  Full Article

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust News

BRIEF-Champion Real Estate Investment Trust posts HY profit after tax of HK$4.60 bln

* HY distributable income & distribution per unit increased by 7.5% and 7.2% to hk$758 million & hk$0.1173 respectively Source text:(http://bit.ly/2wZFHb3) Further company coverage:

