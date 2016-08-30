Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Huarong Asset Management says HY net profit RMB11.12 billion<2799.HK>

China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd <2799.HK>: HY profit attributable to equity holders of the company RMB11.12 billion versus RMB 8.37 billion . The company does not declare any interim dividend for 2016 . Says HY total income RMB 40.01 billion versus RMB 37.83 billion . In the second half of 2016, global economic growth is expected to remain slow . In first half of 2016, the balance of non-performing loans and the non-performing loan ratio continued to increase .

China Huarong Asset Management says Liang Zhijun retires as Vice President<2799.HK>

China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd <2799.HK>: liang zhijun and zhang lin to retire from their respective positions as vice president of the company .

China Huarong Asset Management Co enters subscription agreement<2799.HK>

China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd <2799.HK>: Voluntary announcement - issue of u.s.$700,000,000 2.75 per cent. guaranteed notes due 2019,u.s.$900,000,000 3.25 per cent. guaranteed notes due 2021 and u.s.$900,000,000 4.625 per cent. guaranteed notes due 2026 under the u.s.$11,000,000,00 . On 26 may 2016, the issuer, the guarantor and the company entered into a subscription agreement with the joint lead managers . Aggregate net proceeds from issuance of the notes estimated to be approximately US$2.48 billion . Application will be made to the stock exchange for listing of, and permission to deal in, the notes by way of debt issue .

China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd says issuer proposes to issue notes

China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd:Says issuer proposes to conduct an international offering of the notes to professional investors.Proposed issue of U.S. dollar denominated guaranteed notes under US$5 billion medium term note programme.