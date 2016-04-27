Kikkoman Corp (2801.T)
3,790JPY
7:07am IST
¥-20 (-0.52%)
¥3,810
¥3,805
¥3,830
¥3,780
212,400
584,575
¥3,835
¥3,225
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Kikkoman to sell shares of Riken Vitamin
Kikkoman Corp:Says it plans to sell 6,600,000 shares (27.90 pct stake) of Riken Vitamin to Riken Vitamin for its share buyback.Says it to hold 4.20 pct stake in Riken Vitamin after transaction down from 32.10 pct. Full Article
Kikkoman to issue year-end dividend for FY 2016 and issues dividend forecast for FY 2017
Kikkoman Corp:To issue a year-end dividend of 32 yen per share, for the FY ended March 2016.Dividend issued to shareholders of record as of March 31.Dividend payment date June 24.Says the dividend amount is above the latest forecast of 24 yen per share.Issues mid-year dividend forecast of 16 yen per share, for the FY ending March 2017.Issues year-end dividend forecast of 16 yen per share, for the FY ending March 2017. Full Article
R&I affirms Kikkoman Corp‘s rating at "A" and stable outlook
Kikkoman Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed Kikkoman Corp's issuer rating at "A".Rating outlook stable. Full Article