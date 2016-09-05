Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Shipping Container Lines to invest 950 mln yuan to subscribe to Jinan Diesel Engine's share issue

China Shipping Container Lines Co Ltd <601866.SS><2866.HK> :Says it plans to invest 950 million yuan ($142.29 million) to subscribe to Jinan Diesel Engine's <000617.SZ> share issue.

China Shipping Container Lines sells two Shenzhen-based units

China Shipping Container Lines Co Ltd <601866.SS>:Says it sold 100 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based container transportation agency company and a Shenzhen-based logistics company.

China Shipping Container Lines swings to net loss in H2, undergoes restructuring

China Shipping Container Lines Co Ltd <601866.SS><2866.HK> : Says it swings to net loss of 840.8 million yuan ($125.95 million) in H1 versus net profit of 833.7 million yuan year ago .Says company undergoing asset restructuring, main focus will shift to diversified leasing business including ship leasing, container leasing and non-shipping leasing.

China Shipping Container Lines to change company name

China Shipping Container Lines <601866.SS> Co Ltd:Says to change it name to COSCO Shipping Development Co.,Ltd..

China Shipping Container Lines Co announces application for registering mid-term notes<2866.HK><601866.SS>

China Shipping Container Lines Co Ltd <601866.SS>: Announcement on application for registering mid-term notes and super short-term financing bills <2866.HK> . Co intends to apply to national association of financial market institutional investors for registering mid-term notes of not exceeding RMB5 billion . Application for registering super short-term financing bills of not exceeding RMB10.0 billion .

China Shipping Container Lines announces no dividend payment for 2015

China Shipping Container Lines Co Ltd:To pay no dividend to shareholders for 2015.

China Shipping Container Lines to provide loan guarantee for subsidiaries

China Shipping Container Lines Co Ltd:Says to provide loan guarantee of $594 mln (about 3,871 mln yuan) for two subsidiaries, FLORENS MARITIME LIMITED and FLORENS CONTAINER CORPORATION S.A.

China Shipping Container Lines announces resignation of chairman and general manager

China Shipping Container Lines Co Ltd:Says Zhang Guofa resigns from the position of chairman of the board and director of the company.Zhao Hongzhou resigns from the position of general manager.

China Shipping Container Lines issues 2015 net loss outlook

China Shipping Container Lines Co Ltd:Says net loss outlook for 2015 about 2.8 bln yuan.Says the net profit of 2014 was 1,061.2820 mln yuan.Says that export container freight rate is the main reason for the forecast.

China Shipping Container Lines completes shareholding changes

China Shipping Container Lines Co Ltd:Completed gratuitous stock transfer, which was disclosed on Dec. 28, 2015.