Beijing Capital Land ‍posts contracted sales of about RMB 2.79 billion​ in Sept 2017

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Beijing Capital Land Ltd <2868.HK>:‍In September 2017 contracted sales amounted to about RMB2.79 billion​.

Beijing Capital Land updates on monthly sales

Beijing Capital Land Ltd <2868.HK> :Sales for sept 2016 amounted to approximately rmb5.2 billion.

Beijing Capital Land says HY net profit RMB 519.6 million<2868.HK>

Beijing Capital Land Ltd <2868.HK>: Says the board has resolved not to declare any interim dividend in respect of the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Says HY revenue RMB 4.91 billion versus RMB 5.45 billion . HY net profit RMB 519.6 million versus RMB 503.3 million . "The group aims to achieve a full-year target of RMB38 billion in contracted sales" .

Beijing Capital Land says Wang Hao has resigned as the chairman of the company<2868.HK>

Beijing Capital Land Ltd <2868.HK>: ...more change of chairman, resignation of directors and supervisor and proposed election and appointment of directors and supervisor <2868.HK> . Says Wang Hao has resigned as the chairman of the company . Li Songping was elected by the board as the chairman of the company with immediate effect .

Beijing Capital Land says in June, BCL's contracted sales amounted to RMB5.67 bln<2868.HK>

Beijing Capital Land Ltd <2868.HK>: In June 2016, BCL's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB5.67 billion .

Beijing Capital Land updates on establishment of JV in China<2868.HK>

Beijing Capital Land Ltd <2868.HK>: Connected transaction formation of joint venture company <2868.HK> . Fengji (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company) and capital fund (a connected person of the company) entered into the JV agreement . Parties agreed to establish the JV company in the PRC. . Parties expect to invest a total of RMB90 million into the JV company . Says Ruiyuan Fengji has agreed to contribute RMB63 million being 70% of the registered capital of the JV company .

Beijing Capital Unit and Poly Jianjin entered into an agreement<2868.HK>

Beijing Capital Land Ltd <2868.HK>: Major transaction capital injection into joint venture company and its wholly-owned subsidiary . Capital Zhengheng agreed to inject not more than a total of RMB2.78 billion into the JV company .Unit and poly jianjin entered into agreement in relation to injection of capital into JV company.

Beijing Capital Land says unit enters into agreements for acquisition of outlets projects<2868.HK>

Beijing Capital Land Ltd <2868.HK>: Consideration shall be RMB2.37 billion in total . Purchasers, and sellers, which are bcl and one of its subsidiaries, entered into acquisition agreements for acquisition of outlets projects .

Beijing Capital Land enters Donghuan Equity Transfer Agreement and Liujin Equity Transfer Agreement<2868.HK>

Beijing Capital Land Ltd <2868.HK>: 1) major and connected transaction in respect of the proposed acquisitions of equity interests in Donghuan Xinrong, Liujin Zhiye, Chongqing Runzhi and Shenyang Haohua and (2) potential continuing connected transactions <2868.HK> . Says entered into the Donghuan Equity Transfer Agreement . Donghuan Xinrong agreement at a consideration of RMB1.30 billion . Pursuant to Donghuan Equity Transfer, co agreed to acquire the entire equity interest in Donghuan Xinrong . Enters Liujin Equity Transfer Agreement pursuant to which co agreed to acquire 60% equity interest in liujin zhiye at consideration of RMB1.18 billion .

Beijing Capital Land posts May contracted sales of about RMB3.14 bln<2868.HK>

Beijing Capital Land Ltd <2868.HK>: Bj capital land-sales performance for the five months ended 31 May 2016 <2868.HK> . In May 2016, bcl achieved total contracted sales of approximately RMB3.14 billion .