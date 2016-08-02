Edition:
Greentown Service Group Co Ltd (2869.HK)

2869.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.01HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.14 (+2.87%)
Prev Close
HK$4.87
Open
HK$4.88
Day's High
HK$5.03
Day's Low
HK$4.88
Volume
5,358,000
Avg. Vol
6,776,680
52-wk High
HK$5.27
52-wk Low
HK$2.38

Latest Key Developments

Greentown Service says unit entered into cooperation agreement, furnishing services project<2869.HK>
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Greentown Service Group Co Ltd <2869.HK>: Unit entered Greentown Property Service Furnishing Services Project and Red Star Macalline Group Strategic Cooperation Agreement . Agreement entered with Red Star Macalline Group, Greentown Community Service for promotion of furnishing service projects .  Full Article

