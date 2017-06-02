Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

June 2(Reuters) - Nichirei Corp <2871.T>:Says it bought back 4.3 million shares for 14 billion yen in total through ToSTNeT-3, on June 2.

Nichirei Corp <2871.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Nichirei Corp <2871.T>: Says it repurchased 10,569,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of 9,999,142,950 yen in total, as of Sep. 21 .Says previous plan disclosed on March 1.

Nichirei Corp <2871.T>: Says it repurchased 1,495,000 shares for 1.46 billion yen in total from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31 . Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on March 1 .Says it repurchased 9,953,000 shares for 9.36 billion yen in total as of Aug. 31.

Nichirei Corp <2871.T>: Says it repurchased 1,406,000 shares for 1,347,279,993 yen in total from July 1 to July 31 . Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on March 1 .Says it repurchased 8,458,000 shares for 7,899,017,974 yen in total as of July 31.

Nichirei Corp <2871.T>: Says it repurchased 2,638,000 shares for 2.42 billion yen in total from June 1 to June 30 . Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on March 1 .Says it repurchased 7,052,000 shares for 6.55 billion yen in total as of June 30.

Nichirei Corp <2871.T>: Says it repurchased 1,764,000 shares for 1,681,469,997 yen in total from May 1 to May 31 . Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on March 1 .Says it repurchased 4,414,000 shares for 4,132,279,980 yen in total as of May 31.

Nichirei Corp's group operating profit probably rose by a fifth for FY 2016 - Nikkei

: Nichirei Corp's group operating profit probably rose by a fifth to around 21 billion yen ($196 million) for the year ended March 31, 2016 - Nikkei . Nichirei Corp's sales are seen up 3% at around 535 billion yen, 8 billion yen higher than the forecast, for the year ended March 31, 2016 - Nikkei Source - http://s.nikkei.com/1T2IPJr (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780).

NICHIREI CORP:Repurchased 1,517,000 shares for 1,427,514,001 yen in total from April 1 to April 30.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on March 1.Says accumulatively repurchased 2,650,000 shares for 2,450,809,983 yen in total as of April 30.

NICHIREI CORP:Repurchased 1,133,000 shares for 1,023,295,982 yen in total from March 2 to March 31.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on March 1.Says accumulatively repurchased 1,133,000 shares as of March 31.