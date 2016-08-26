China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Ltd (2877.HK)
7.13HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.09 (+1.28%)
HK$7.04
HK$7.04
HK$7.17
HK$7.00
1,400,700
755,694
HK$9.86
HK$6.82
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Shineway Pharmaceutical says HY profit for period RMB276.5 mln down 28.3%<2877.HK>
China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Ltd <2877.HK>: HY turnover reached RMB931.6 mln, a decrease of 16.0% . HY profit for the period amounted to RMB276.5 mln a decrease of 28.3% as compared to the corresponding period of last year .Declared interim dividend of RMB11 cents per share. Full Article
China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group issues profit warning<2877.HK>
China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Ltd <2877.HK>: Profit warning <2877.HK> . The group's HY profit attributable to the owners of the company is expected to decrease by approximately 30% . Expected results due to decreases of average selling price and sales volume of the group's pharmaceutical products . Full Article
China Shineway Pharmaceutical says unit entered agreement to sell interests of Jing Li Yuan Biotechnology<2877.HK>
China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Ltd <2877.HK>: The vendor, an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of the company, and the purchaser entered into the agreement . Purchaser agreed to acquire the entire equity interests of Jing Li Yuan . Deal for consideration of RMB80 million . Full Article
BRIEF-China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group says profit attributable for HY expected to fall
* Profit attributable to owners of company for six months ended 30 june 2017 is expected to decrease by approximately 35%