China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Ltd (2877.HK)

2877.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.13HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.09 (+1.28%)
Prev Close
HK$7.04
Open
HK$7.04
Day's High
HK$7.17
Day's Low
HK$7.00
Volume
1,400,700
Avg. Vol
755,694
52-wk High
HK$9.86
52-wk Low
HK$6.82

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Shineway Pharmaceutical says HY profit for period RMB276.5 mln down 28.3%<2877.HK>
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Ltd <2877.HK>: HY turnover reached RMB931.6 mln, a decrease of 16.0% . HY profit for the period amounted to RMB276.5 mln a decrease of 28.3% as compared to the corresponding period of last year .Declared interim dividend of RMB11 cents per share.  Full Article

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group issues profit warning<2877.HK>
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Ltd <2877.HK>: Profit warning <2877.HK> . The group's HY profit attributable to the owners of the company is expected to decrease by approximately 30% . Expected results due to decreases of average selling price and sales volume of the group's pharmaceutical products .  Full Article

China Shineway Pharmaceutical says unit entered agreement to sell interests of Jing Li Yuan Biotechnology<2877.HK>
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Ltd <2877.HK>: The vendor, an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of the company, and the purchaser entered into the agreement . Purchaser agreed to acquire the entire equity interests of Jing Li Yuan . Deal for consideration of RMB80 million .  Full Article

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Ltd News

BRIEF-China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group says profit attributable for HY expected to fall

* Profit attributable to owners of company for six months ended 30 june 2017 is expected to decrease by approximately 35%

