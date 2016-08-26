Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dalian Port PDA Co Ltd <601880.SS><2880.HK> :Says Chairman Hui Kai resigns due to change in job role.

Dalian Port PDA Co Ltd <601880.SS>: Announcement of interim results for 2016 <2880.HK> . Does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016. . HY revenue RMB6.48 billion versus RMB4.10 billion . HY net profit attributable to equity holders RMB221.1 million versus RMB286.0 million . Says in the second half of the year, the recovery of the global economy will remain slow . Says in China, the economy will have steady growth and continue its restructuring, while downward pressure will remain in H2 . Low commodity prices and other factors are expected to drag down growth rate of total imports and exports of China in H2 .

Dalian Port PDA <601880.SS> Co Ltd: Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.75 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for 2015 . To distribute 3 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividend . To use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new share for every 10 shares . Record date of July 29 .The co's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 1 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 1.

Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited <601880.SS>: Says it issues first tranche of 2016 super short-term financing bills worth 3 billion yuan . Says each bill is with a price of 100 yuan .Says the bills with a term of 270 days and an interest rate of 2.78 percent.

Dalian Port (PDA) Co Ltd:Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.75 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for 2015.Says to distribute three new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends.Says to use additional paid-in capital to distribute two new shares for every 10 shares.

Dalian Port (PDA) Co Ltd:Appoints Wei Minghui as general manager of the company, to replace Xu Song who resigned from the position.