China Oilfield Services Ltd <601808.SS> :9-month net loss rmb 9.09 billion versus net profit rmb 1.25 billion a year ago.

Primeline says China Oilfield Services has commenced arbitration proceedings against co's unit

Primeline Energy Holdings Inc : China Oilfield Services Limited has commenced arbitration proceedings against co's Unit Primeline Energy Operations International . Amount claimed by COSL in COSL arbitration against PEOIL is rmb119 million, or about cad $22.8 million . Arbitration in relation to a claim for payment under previously announced turnkey drilling contract dated August 14, 2015 between COSL and PEOIL . Total amount outstanding and due from Zhejiang Gas as of end of August under gas sales contract is estimated to be rmb 435 million .Drilling contract relates to two wells drilled by COSL for peoil as operator in block 33/07 in late 2015..

China Oilfield Services says HY net loss RMB 8.40 bln<2883.HK><601808.SS>

China Oilfield Services Ltd <601808.SS>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <2883.HK> . HY net loss RMB 8.40 billion versus profit of RMB 894.7 million a year ago . HY revenue RMB6.962 billion versus RMB12.09 billion . Directors have determined that no dividend will be paid in respect of the current interim period . For the second half of the year, the oilfield services market is recovering . Investments of the oil companies have not yet shown a sign of recovery . Expected that the company will realize a significant decrease in terms of the net profit for the entire 2016 . Company will continue to make a huge effort in tapping into overseas markets, control the costs strictly .

China Oilfield Services Ltd <601808.SS>: Says board also appoints qi meisheng to replace li yong as the CEO and president of the company . Announces resignation ofli yong in respect of his posts of executive director, CEO, president . Refile-china oilfield services ltd <601808.ss> announces resignation of li yong in respect of his posts of executive director, ceo, president (adds space) . Proposes the appointment of qi meisheng and dong weiliang, both as executive directors of the company .

China Oilfield Services Ltd <601808.SS> :Says CEO and President Li Yong resigns due to change in job role.

China Oilfield Services <601808.SS>: Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.068 yuan per share (before tax) to shareholders of record on June 15 for 2015 .Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16.

China Oilfield Services <601808.SS> Limited: Says it issued 5 billion yuan worth of 2016 first tranche of corporate bonds .Coupon rate of 4.10 percent.

China Oilfield Services <601808.SS>: Says the coupon rate is 3.14 percent for class A of 2016 1st tranche corporate bonds with a term of 3 years .Says the coupon rate is 4.1 percent for class B of 2016 1st tranche corporate bonds with a term of 10 years.

China Oilfield Services Ltd:To pay cash dividend of 0.68 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015.

China Oilfield Services gives 2015 net profit outlook below I/B/E/S estimates

China Oilfield Services Ltd:Sees net profit for 2015 to decrease about 85 pct.The net profit of 2014 was 7,492,057,500 yuan.2015 reported net profit of 2,255.24 million yuan – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments that decreased crude oil prices as the main reason for the forecast.