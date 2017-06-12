Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Zijin Mining Group raises 4.61 bln yuan in private placement

June 12 (Reuters) - Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd <601899.SS> ::* Says it raised 4.61 billion yuan in private placement of 1.49 billion shares of the company, at 3.11 yuan/share.

Zijin Mining says Jan-Sept net profit RMB 1.42 bln

Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd <601899.SS> : jan-sept net profit rmb 1.42 billion versus rmb 1.69 billion a year ago .jan-sept operating income of rmb 57.29 billion versus rmb 61.20 billion.

Zijin Mining Group issues 1 bln yuan worth of super short-term debentures

Zijin Mining Group <601899.SS> Co Ltd:Says it issues fifth tranche of super short-term debentures for 2016 worth 1 billion yuan, with a term of 270 days.

Zijin Mining Group's H1 net profit down 59.9 pct

Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd <601899.SS><2899.HK> :Says H1 net profit down 59.9 percent y/y.

Zijin Mining Group to merge with units

Zijin Mining Group <601899.SS> Co Ltd:Says it will merge with four wholly owned units.

Zijin Mining Group issues 1 bln yuan worth of super short-term debentures

Zijin Mining Group <601899.SS> Co Ltd: Says it issues fourth tranche of super short-term debentures for 2016 worth 1 billion yuan, on Aug. 4, with a term of 270 days . Issue price at 100 yuan per face value of 100 yuan and maturity date May 2, 2017 .Industrial and Commercial Bank of China served as main underwriter.

Zijin Mining Group issues 3 bln yuan 2016 2nd tranche coporation bonds

Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd <601899.SS> :Says it issues 2016 second tranche coporation bonds worth of 3 billion yuan, including one type of 1.8 billion yuan with coupon rate of 3.05 percent and another type of 1.2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 3.45 percent.

Zijin Mining's preliminary H1 net profit down 60.5 pct y/y

Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd <601899.SS><2899.HK> :Says preliminary H1 net profit down 60.5 percent y/y at 530 million yuan ($79.32 million).

Zijin Mining Group to pay 2015 div on July 22

Zijin Mining Group <601899.SS> Co Ltd: Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 21 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 22 and the dividend will be paid on July 22.

Zijin Mining's shareholder NewHuadu Industrial unloaded shares in the company on June 27

Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd <601899.SS><2899.HK> :Says shareholder NewHuadu Industrial group unloaded 375.6 million shares in the company on June 27.