Enerchina Holdings Ltd (2902.HK)
0.74HKD
1:29pm IST
HK$-0.03 (-3.90%)
HK$0.77
HK$0.77
HK$0.78
HK$0.74
870,300
--
HK$0.84
HK$0.74
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Imagi International Holdings says entered into strategic alliance memorandum with Enerchina Holdings
Imagi International Holdings Ltd <0585.HK> : Company and Enerchina entered into a non- legally binding strategic alliance memorandum .Deal for a total consideration of HK$102.1 million. Full Article
Enerchina Holdings says unit Win Wind Capital Ltd enters acquisition agreement<0622.HK>
Enerchina Holdings Ltd <0622.HK>: Hold-major acquisition <0622.HK> . Says the purchaser entered into the acquisition agreement with the vendor . Deal for consideration of hk$1.30 billion . Agreement entered into between Win Wind Capital Ltd as purchaser and Freeman Financial Investment Corporation as vendor . Full Article
Enerchina Holdings issues profit warning for six months ended 30 June 2016<0622.HK>
Enerchina Holdings Ltd <0622.HK>: Hold-profit warning for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <0622.HK> . Group for the six months ended 30 June 2016 recorded unaudited consolidated losses of approximately hk$640 million . Significant loss is due to losses on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss from the securities trading . Full Article
BRIEF-Enerchina Holdings announces proposed share consolidation
* Proposes every 5 existing shares of HK$0.01 each be consolidated into 1 consolidated share of HK$0.05 each Source text: (bit.ly/2x7NAPO) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)