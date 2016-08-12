Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

H&R AG <2HR.DE>: H1 sales revenues of 465.1 million euros ($518.03 million) were again lower than prior-year figure (first half of 2015: 524.7 million euros) . H1 more than 30 percent increase in operating income (EBITDA) to 54.4 million euros (first half of 2015: 41.2 million euros) . H1 net income increased by more than 44 percent to 26.3 million euros (first half of 2015: 18.2 million euros) . Nevertheless, management considers it advisable to update original 2016 EBITDA forecast of 86.0 million euros: provided that prices and margins for its products continue to be stable overall, company now believes there is an additional earnings potential of around 10 percent .Following two good quarters, management expects somewhat less dynamic business performance overall in second half of 2016.

H&R AG <2HR.DE>: Earnings forecast for 2016 updated . Compared to first half of 2015, operating income (EBITDA) increased significantly to 54.4 million euros ($60.61 million)in H1 . Q2 EBIT improved by around 9 pct from 17.9 million euros in Q2 of 2015 to 19.5 million euros . Sales revenues decreased to 237.1 mln euros during Q2 of this year (Q2 2015: 261.7 mln euros) . Q2 net profit to shareholders of 12.8 mln euros was almost equivalent to prior-year figure (Q2 2015: 13.4 mln euros) . Considers it appropriate to update its previous 2016 EBITDA forecast of 86.0 mln euros .Providing prices and margins for its products continue to be stable, company now believes there is an additional earnings potential of around 10 pct.

H&R AG <2HR.DE>: Confirms current forecast for 2016: company expects results corresponding to good level of previous year .Q1 sales revenues 228.0 million euros ($258.64 million)versus 263.0 million euros year ago.

H&R AG:Says outlook for FY 2016 confirmed.Sees earnings to be at the same level as in FY 2015.

H&R AG:H&R Aktiengesellschaft plans to change its legal form into that of a partnership limited by shares (Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien).Nils Hansen, who already holds around 61 pct of shares of H&R Aktiengesellschaft will hold majority of shares in new H&R Limited Liability company (H&R Komplementaer GmbH).

H&R AG:Expects 2016 operating income (EBITDA) figure at same level as last year.FY 2015 EBITDA increases by 54.5 million euros to hit 86.0 million euros.FY 2016 EBITDA 81.35 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

H&R AG:Still expects FY 2015 EBITDA figure towards top of previously announced range of 45 million euros to 65 million euros.