J.Front Retailing Co Ltd (3086.T)

3086.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,727JPY
7:08am IST
Change (% chg)

¥4 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
¥1,723
Open
¥1,720
Day's High
¥1,730
Day's Low
¥1,717
Volume
200,900
Avg. Vol
1,317,656
52-wk High
¥1,798
52-wk Low
¥1,304

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

J.Front Retailing says merger between units
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

J.Front Retailing <3086.T>: Says its wholly owned subsidiary JFRSERVICE. will merge with its wholly owned subsidiaries JFROS Co Ltd and JFR CONSULTING Co., Ltd. on Sep. 1 .Says JFROS Co Ltd and JFR CONSULTING Co., Ltd. will dissolve and JFRSERVICE. will remain after merger.  Full Article

J.Front Retailing says merger of two units
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

J.Front Retailing <3086.T>: Says a Tokyo-based department store wholly owned subsidiary will merge with an Osaka-based real estate lease wholly owned subsidiary on Sep. 1 .Says the Tokyo-based subsidiary will remain and the Osaka-based subsidiary will dissolve after merger.  Full Article

J.Front Retailing Shunichi Samura to resign
Thursday, 7 Apr 2016 

J.Front Retailing Co Ltd:Says Shunichi Samura to resign as chairman.Planned effective May 26.  Full Article

J.Front Retailing to issue year-end dividend for FY 2016
Thursday, 7 Apr 2016 

J.Front Retailing Co Ltd:To issue a year-end dividend of 14 yen per share, for the FY ended Feb. 2016.Dividend issued to shareholders of record as of Feb. 29.Dividend payment date May 6.Says the dividend amount is above the latest forecast of 13 yen per share disclosed on Dec. 25, 2015.  Full Article

J.Front Retailing Co Ltd News

BRIEF-R&I affirms J.Front Retailing's rating at "A-" and says stable outlook-R&I

* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-"-R&I

Earnings vs. Estimates

