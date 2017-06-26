Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nisshinbo Holdings announces investment in ZMP

June 26(Reuters) - Nisshinbo Holdings Inc <3105.T>:Says it invested in ZMP Inc through a third party allotment.

Nisshinbo Holdings to sell paper business to Daio Paper for 25 bln yen

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc <3105.T>: Says Nisshinbo entered into agreement with Daio Paper<3880.T> to sell its paper business, including production and sales of household paper(tissue, toilet paper, etc.), printing and writing paper(fine paper, synthetic paper, etc.) and paper processed products . Says Nisshinbo Paper Products Inc., a Tokyo-based paper subsidiary of the co, will take over the entire paper business from the co, as preparation for the selling .Says the co is planning to sell the subsidiary to Daio Paper on April 3, with a transaction price at 25 billion yen.

Nisshinbo Holdings expects extraordinary profit for Q4 of FY 2016

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc:Expected extraordinary profit of 3,483 mln yen for Q4 of FY ended March 2016 for selling of investment securities.

Nisshinbo Holdings announces resignation of chairman

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc:Says Shizuka Uzawa will resign from the position of chairman of the board of the company, which to be official decided in late June.

Nisshinbo Holdings lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 530,000 million yen from 550,000 million yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 14,000 million yen from 20,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 18,000 million yen from 25,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 13,000 million yen from 16,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 82.00 yen from 100.98 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 548.80 billion yen, net profit of 15.30 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments that decreased sales of subsidiary is the main reason for the forecast.