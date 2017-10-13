Oct 13 (Reuters) - Tokyu Fudosan holdings Corp <3289.T>:Says it will issue 14th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen and 15th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen .The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen.Says maturity date on Oct. 20, 2022 and Oct. 20, 2032, coupon rate of 0.17 percent per annum and 0.78 percent per annum respectively.Subscription date on Oct. 13 and payment date on Oct. 20.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp <3289.T> : Says it plans to issue 5th series corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with maturity date June 10, 2021 and coupon rate of 0.190 percent per annum . Says it plans to issue 6th series corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen, with maturity date June 10, 2031 and coupon rate of 0.780 percent per annum . Says the bonds are each with face value of 100 mln yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, with subscription date on June 1 and payment date on June 10 .Says Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co.,Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. and Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. will serve as underwriters.