Edition:
India

Ronshine China Holdings Ltd (3301.HK)

3301.HK on Hong Kong Stock

9.07HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$9.07
Open
HK$9.05
Day's High
HK$9.08
Day's Low
HK$9.01
Volume
2,133,500
Avg. Vol
2,584,718
52-wk High
HK$10.26
52-wk Low
HK$5.43

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ronshine China Holdings Co says HY Total Revenue increased By 231.5 pct<3301.HK>
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 

Ronshine China Holdings Co Ltd <3301.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 june 2016 <3301.hk> . HY Total Revenue Amounted To Rmb 6.98 Bln, increased By 231.5% . HY profit for the period attributable to owners of the company amounted to Rmb858 million, increased by approximately 197.1% . Directors of the company did not recommend the payment of any dividend for the six months ended 30 june 2016 . "Group will continue to adjust and optimise its capital structure" .  Full Article

Ronshine China issues positive profit alert<3301.HK>
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Ronshine China Holdings Co Ltd <3301.HK>: Ronshinechina-positive profit alert <3301.HK> . Expected result due to significant increase in the total gross floor area of properties delivered by the group during HY . Expected that the group will experience a significant increase of more than about 50% in its consol net profit attributable to owners of company for HY .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Ronshine China Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Ronshine China Holdings says September total contracted sales was RMB5.87 bln

* ‍In September 2017, total contracted sales of group amounted to RMB5.87 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More 3301.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials