Ronshine China Holdings Co Ltd <3301.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 june 2016 <3301.hk> . HY Total Revenue Amounted To Rmb 6.98 Bln, increased By 231.5% . HY profit for the period attributable to owners of the company amounted to Rmb858 million, increased by approximately 197.1% . Directors of the company did not recommend the payment of any dividend for the six months ended 30 june 2016 . "Group will continue to adjust and optimise its capital structure" .