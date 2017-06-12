Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jutal Offshore Oil Services says Wang Lishan has resigned as chairman

June 12 (Reuters) - Jutal Offshore Oil Services Ltd <3303.HK>:Wang Lishan has resigned as chairman of company.Liu Lei has been appointed as executive director and chairman of company.Lin Ke has been appointed as executive director of company.

Jutal Offshore Oil Services agrees to allot aggregate of 803.6 mln subscription shares

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Ltd <3303.HK>: Company has conditionally agreed to allot aggregate of 803.6 million subscription shares . Company and subscribers entered into subscription agreement . Subscribers have conditionally agreed to subscribe for an aggregate of 803.6 million shares at hk$1.2 per subscription share .Net proceeds of subscription are estimated to be approximately hk$962 million.

Jutal Offshore Oil Services issues profit warning<3303.HK>

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Ltd <3303.HK>: Profit warning <3303.HK> . For the six months ended 30 June 2016 is expected to record a loss . Expected result due to decline of profit margin of the group's projects .