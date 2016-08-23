Golden Eagle Retail Group Ltd <3308.HK>: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <3308.HK> . HY same store sales growth declined by 8.7% . Says the board resolves to declare an interim cash dividend of RMB0.050 per share and a special cash dividend of RMB0.168 per share . Says HY net profit RMB 228.6 million versus RMB 586.3 million . HY revenue RMB2.15 billion ,up 5.6 percent . Looking into the macro economy in the second half of 2016, growth in developed economies will probably continue to fall below market expectations . Says the management remains optimistic about China's retail market development in the future .