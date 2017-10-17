China State Construction International Holdings Ltd (3311.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China State Construction International Holdings posts 9-month operating profit of about HK$5.02 billion
Oct 17 (Reuters) - China State Construction International Holdings Ltd <3311.HK>:9 month operating profit about HK$5.02 billion versus about HK$3.74 billion.9-mnth unaudited group revenue HK$33.69 billion versus HK$30.24 billion. Full Article
China State Construction International posts contract value of HK$63.71 bln for 9-month perid
China State Construction International Holdings Ltd <3311.HK>: Recorded an accumulated new contract value of hk$63.71 billion in nine months ended 30 september 2016 .As of 30 september 2016, on-hand contract value of group amounted to approximately hk$254.03 billion. Full Article
China State Construction International says unit enters cooperation agreement
China State Construction International Holdings Ltd <3311.HK> : Formation Of Joint Venture With China Construction Fourth Engineering Division Corp. Ltd. And China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group Co. Ltd. . Pursuant to deal parties agreed to form Yinxiu jv for purposes of investing into Yinxiu expressway project . Yinxiu jv shall have a registered capital of rmb1.78 billion . Any additional funding requirements of Yinxiu jv shall be arranged by Yinxiu jv with banks or financial institutions . Unit CSCIICL , CCFED and CCTEB entered into cooperation agreement .Capital for Yinxiu expressway project shall be financed by registered capital of Yinxiu jv. Full Article
China State Construction International posts HY profit of HK$2.25 bln Vs HK$1.87 bln a year ago<3311.HK>
China State Construction International Holdings Ltd <3311.HK>: Announcement of unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016, interim dividend and closure of register of members <3311.HK> . HY profit attributable to owners of the company hk$2.25 billion versus hk$1.87 billion . Interim dividend of hk15.00 cents per share . HY revenue hk$18.85 billion versus hk$17.02 billion . In the second half of the year, the global economy will continue its fluctuation and slow recovery . "The business opportunities in glass curtain Wall market will increase accordingly" . prospect of the construction industry remains promising, but will still face risks of labour shortage and political bickering . Driven by growing number of mega-high-rise buildings in mainland China, market scale of curtain walls will continue to increase . Full Article
China State Construction says Jan-July accumulated new contract value HK$49.18 bln<3311.HK>
China State Construction International Holdings Ltd <3311.HK>: Recorded an accumulated new contract value of hk$49.18 billion in the seven months ended 31 July 2016 . Full Article
China State Construction Int'l says CSCIICL and CCTEB to form JV<3311.HK>
China State Construction International Holdings Ltd <3311.HK>: Connected transaction - formation of joint venture with China construction third engineering bureau group co. ltd. <3311.HK> . Says CSCIICL and CCTEB entered into the jv agreement . Says the aggregate investment in the Chengdu JV shall be RMB600 million . Parties agreed to establish Chengdu JV on a 50:50 basis to undertake the infrastructure works in Chengdu, sichuan province . Says registered capital of the Chengdu jv shall be RMB200 million . China State Construction International and China construction third engineering bureau group will each pay RMB100 million into jv . Full Article
China State Construction International says unit to form JV with Tangshan Caofeidian Development<3311.HK>
China State Construction International Holdings Ltd <3311.HK>: Connected transaction - formation of joint venture with China State Construction engineering corporation limited and tangshan caofeidian development investment group limited <3311.HK> . Says cscecl and tangshan caofeidian entered into the jv agreement . Says parties agreed to establish the tangshan jv on a 72:18:10 basis . Tangshan jv shall have a registered capital of RMB527.3 million . Says general manager, deputy general manager and the chief financial officer of the tangshan jv shall be appointed by csciicl . Full Article
China State Construction records HY accumulated new contract value of HK$42.99 bln<3311.HK>
China State Construction International Holdings Ltd <3311.HK>: Group recorded an accumulated new contract value of hk$42.99 billion in the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Full Article
China State Construction group updates on operating information for five months ended 31 May 2016<3311.HK>
China State Construction International Holdings Ltd <3311.HK>: Group recorded an accumulated new contract value of hk$36.69 billion in the five months ended 31 May 2016 . Full Article
China State Construction International updates on acquisition agreement and subscription agreement<0688.hk><3311.HK>
China State Construction International Holdings Ltd <3311.HK>: I)discloseable and connected transaction: proposed acquisition of the entire issued share capital of, and shareholder's loan to, the target and (II) connected transaction:proposed issue of new shares to a connected person <3311.HK> . Says company and the subscriber entered into the subscription agreement . Purchaser the vendor, the company and coli entered into the acquisition agreement . Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, the sale share . Vendor conditionally agreed to sell, the sale share, and the sale loan, at the hk$4.81 billion . Consideration for the subscription will be settled by cash by the subscriber at the subscription completion . Consideration for the subscription is hk$4.81 billion . Agreed to issue to subscriber, 431.8 million shares at price of hk$11.14 per subscription share . Full Article