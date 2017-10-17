Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China State Construction International Holdings posts 9-month operating profit of about HK$5.02‍​ billion

Oct 17 (Reuters) - China State Construction International Holdings Ltd <3311.HK>:9 month operating profit about HK$5.02‍​ billion versus about HK$3.74 billion.9-mnth‍ unaudited group revenue HK$33.69 billion versus HK$30.24 billion.

China State Construction International posts contract value of HK$63.71 bln for 9-month perid

China State Construction International Holdings Ltd <3311.HK>: Recorded an accumulated new contract value of hk$63.71 billion in nine months ended 30 september 2016 .As of 30 september 2016, on-hand contract value of group amounted to approximately hk$254.03 billion.

China State Construction International says unit enters cooperation agreement

China State Construction International Holdings Ltd <3311.HK> : Formation Of Joint Venture With China Construction Fourth Engineering Division Corp. Ltd. And China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group Co. Ltd. . Pursuant to deal parties agreed to form Yinxiu jv for purposes of investing into Yinxiu expressway project . Yinxiu jv shall have a registered capital of rmb1.78 billion . Any additional funding requirements of Yinxiu jv shall be arranged by Yinxiu jv with banks or financial institutions . Unit CSCIICL , CCFED and CCTEB entered into cooperation agreement .Capital for Yinxiu expressway project shall be financed by registered capital of Yinxiu jv.

China State Construction International posts HY profit of HK$2.25 bln Vs HK$1.87 bln a year ago<3311.HK>

China State Construction International Holdings Ltd <3311.HK>: Announcement of unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016, interim dividend and closure of register of members <3311.HK> . HY profit attributable to owners of the company hk$2.25 billion versus hk$1.87 billion . Interim dividend of hk15.00 cents per share . HY revenue hk$18.85 billion versus hk$17.02 billion . In the second half of the year, the global economy will continue its fluctuation and slow recovery . "The business opportunities in glass curtain Wall market will increase accordingly" . prospect of the construction industry remains promising, but will still face risks of labour shortage and political bickering . Driven by growing number of mega-high-rise buildings in mainland China, market scale of curtain walls will continue to increase .

China State Construction says Jan-July accumulated new contract value HK$49.18 bln<3311.HK>

China State Construction International Holdings Ltd <3311.HK>: Recorded an accumulated new contract value of hk$49.18 billion in the seven months ended 31 July 2016 .

China State Construction Int'l says CSCIICL and CCTEB to form JV<3311.HK>

China State Construction International Holdings Ltd <3311.HK>: Connected transaction - formation of joint venture with China construction third engineering bureau group co. ltd. <3311.HK> . Says CSCIICL and CCTEB entered into the jv agreement . Says the aggregate investment in the Chengdu JV shall be RMB600 million . Parties agreed to establish Chengdu JV on a 50:50 basis to undertake the infrastructure works in Chengdu, sichuan province . Says registered capital of the Chengdu jv shall be RMB200 million . China State Construction International and China construction third engineering bureau group will each pay RMB100 million into jv .

China State Construction International says unit to form JV with Tangshan Caofeidian Development<3311.HK>

China State Construction International Holdings Ltd <3311.HK>: Connected transaction - formation of joint venture with China State Construction engineering corporation limited and tangshan caofeidian development investment group limited <3311.HK> . Says cscecl and tangshan caofeidian entered into the jv agreement . Says parties agreed to establish the tangshan jv on a 72:18:10 basis . Tangshan jv shall have a registered capital of RMB527.3 million . Says general manager, deputy general manager and the chief financial officer of the tangshan jv shall be appointed by csciicl .

China State Construction records HY accumulated new contract value of HK$42.99 bln<3311.HK>

China State Construction International Holdings Ltd <3311.HK>: Group recorded an accumulated new contract value of hk$42.99 billion in the six months ended 30 June 2016 .

China State Construction group updates on operating information for five months ended 31 May 2016<3311.HK>

China State Construction International Holdings Ltd <3311.HK>: Group recorded an accumulated new contract value of hk$36.69 billion in the five months ended 31 May 2016 .

China State Construction International updates on acquisition agreement and subscription agreement<0688.hk><3311.HK>

China State Construction International Holdings Ltd <3311.HK>: I)discloseable and connected transaction: proposed acquisition of the entire issued share capital of, and shareholder's loan to, the target and (II) connected transaction:proposed issue of new shares to a connected person <3311.HK> . Says company and the subscriber entered into the subscription agreement . Purchaser the vendor, the company and coli entered into the acquisition agreement . Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, the sale share . Vendor conditionally agreed to sell, the sale share, and the sale loan, at the hk$4.81 billion . Consideration for the subscription will be settled by cash by the subscriber at the subscription completion . Consideration for the subscription is hk$4.81 billion . Agreed to issue to subscriber, 431.8 million shares at price of hk$11.14 per subscription share .