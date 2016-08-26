China National Building Material Co Ltd (3323.HK)
23 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China National Building Material says HY net profit RMB110 million<3323.HK>
China National Building Material Co Ltd <3323.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <3323.HK> . HY revenue RMB44.103 billion versus RMB 48.34 billion . Directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY profit attributable to owners of the group was RMB110 million, representing a decrease of 86.1% . For the second half of the year, from the international perspective, the economy will not recover as expected . Full Article
China National Building Material issues profit warning<3323.HK>
China National Building Material Co Ltd <3323.HK>: Profit warning . China national building material co -expected that the HY unaudited profit attributable to equity holders of the group will decrease very substantially .Expected decrease is due to a decrease in price of cement and decrease in the group's net gain. Full Article
Graphex Mining updates on partnership with China Gold Group Investment, China National Building Material Group<3323.HK>
Graphex Mining Ltd
CST Mining Group announces strategic partnership with China National Building Material<0985.HK><3323.HK>
CST Mining Group Ltd <0985.HK>: Netmind fin-voluntary announcement entering into of a strategic cooperation framework agreement with China National Building Material Company Limited <0985.HK> . Strategic partnership in relation to the expansion of the e- logistics platform business of the company . Full Article
China National Building Material appoints Song Zhiping as the Chairman<3323.HK>
China National Building Material Co Ltd <3323.HK>: Song Zhiping was appointed as the Chairman of the company . CAO Jianglin was appointed as the President of the company . Chen Xuean was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company . Full Article