China National Building Material Co Ltd (3323.HK)

3323.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.24 (+3.59%)
Prev Close
HK$6.68
Open
HK$6.80
Day's High
HK$7.00
Day's Low
HK$6.61
Volume
106,758,540
Avg. Vol
40,565,190
52-wk High
HK$7.00
52-wk Low
HK$3.46

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China National Building Material says HY net profit RMB110 million<3323.HK>
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

China National Building Material Co Ltd <3323.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <3323.HK> . HY revenue RMB44.103 billion versus RMB 48.34 billion . Directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY profit attributable to owners of the group was RMB110 million, representing a decrease of 86.1% . For the second half of the year, from the international perspective, the economy will not recover as expected .  Full Article

China National Building Material issues profit warning<3323.HK>
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

China National Building Material Co Ltd <3323.HK>: Profit warning . China national building material co -expected that the HY unaudited profit attributable to equity holders of the group will decrease very substantially .Expected decrease is due to a decrease in price of cement and decrease in the group's net gain.  Full Article

Graphex Mining updates on partnership with China Gold Group Investment, China National Building Material Group<3323.HK>
Friday, 15 Jul 2016 

Graphex Mining Ltd : Parties acknowledge that executing binding agreements is unlikely to occur in the existing exclusivity period . Intention of both parties to renew the exclusivity agreement in the coming weeks . Announcement refers to strategic partnership process with China Gold Group Investment And China National Building Material Group .  Full Article

CST Mining Group announces strategic partnership with China National Building Material<0985.HK><3323.HK>
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 

CST Mining Group Ltd <0985.HK>: Netmind fin-voluntary announcement entering into of a strategic cooperation framework agreement with China National Building Material Company Limited <0985.HK> . Strategic partnership in relation to the expansion of the e- logistics platform business of the company .  Full Article

China National Building Material appoints Song Zhiping as the Chairman<3323.HK>
Friday, 27 May 2016 

China National Building Material Co Ltd <3323.HK>: Song Zhiping was appointed as the Chairman of the company . CAO Jianglin was appointed as the President of the company . Chen Xuean was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company .  Full Article

