Bank of Communications ‍obtains approval on issuance of green financial bonds​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank Of Communications Co Ltd <3328.HK>:‍Obtaining approval on issuance of green financial bonds​.‍Approved to issue green financial bonds with amount not exceeding RMB 20 billion in national inter-bank bond market of china​.

Bank of Communications updates on overseas listing of Bocom International holdings

Bank of Communications Co Ltd <601328.SS>: Bocom 15usdpref-announcement of the resolutions of the board of directors in relation to the proposed overseas listing of Bocom International Holdings company limited <3328.HK> . Considered and approved, resolutions in relation to the proposed overseas listing of Bocom International Holdings on the stock exchange of Hong Kong .

Bank of Communications <601328.SS> Co., Ltd.: Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.7 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 12 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 13 and the dividend will be paid on July 13.

Bank of Communications appoints Peter Wong Tung Shun as vice-chairman of the eighth session of board

Bank of Communications Co Ltd <601328.SS>: Bank of communications co -says re-election of Niu Ximing, Peng Chun, Yu Yali And Hou Weidong as executive directors of the eighth session of the board . Announces election of Peter Wong Tung Shun as the vice-chairman of the eighth session of the board .Announces the election of peng chun as the vice-chairman of the eighth session of the board.

Bank Of Communications <601328.SS><3328.HK> :Says it elects Niu Ximing as chairman.

Bank of Communications receives approval from CSRC for non-public issuance of preference shares

Bank of Communications Co Ltd <601328.SS>: Bocom 15usdpref-announcement regarding the receipt of approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission on the non-public issuance of domestic preference shares <3328.HK> . Says approval will be effective for six months from the date on which the approval was obtained . On 22 June 2016, Bank received approval on non-public issuance of preference shares issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission . CSRC approved non-public issuance of no more than 450 million preference shares by the bank .

Bank of Communications Co Ltd:To issue secondary capital debentures worth of 30 bln yuan, with a term of no less than five years.

Bank of Communications Co Ltd:To pay cash dividend of 2.7 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015.

Bank of Communications Co Ltd - China bans prepaid card provider, warns non-bank financial firms

Bank of Communications Co Ltd:China's central bank on Thursday said it had revoked the license of a prepaid card provider and vowed to crack down on non-bank financial institutions that violated the law. - RTRS.The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its website it had ordered Shanghai Chang Gou Enterprise Services to withdraw from the market after finding the company had misappropriated clients' money, concealed capital flows, and refused inspections - RTRS.It said police were now dealing with the firms' bosses and its debts were being handled by Bank of Communications International Trust - RTRS.The PBOC said it would resolutely clean up and severely deal with "non-bank payment institutions that are challenging legal boundaries, misappropriating client reserves, damaging customer interests and undermining market order" - RTRS.A growing number of non-bank financial institutions have failed in recent months, highlighting the risks emerging in a fast-growing sector whose players are able to operate beyond the scrutiny of China's regulators - RTRS.Chang Gou issued pre-paid payment cards which customers could use at over 20,000 retailers, including supermarkets Tesco and Lotus in areas such as Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces, it said on its website - RTRS.In a statement dated Monday, the company said it was under investigation and would stop all operations. - RTRS.