Edition:
India

BOCOM International Holdings Co Ltd (3329.HK)

3329.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.51HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.51
Open
HK$2.48
Day's High
HK$2.53
Day's Low
HK$2.48
Volume
2,700,916
Avg. Vol
1,664,844
52-wk High
HK$2.77
52-wk Low
HK$2.34

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BOCOM International Holdings Co Ltd News

BRIEF-Bocom International submits subscription application to Central China Dragon Select Growth Fund

* Submitted subscription application form to administrator of fund to subscribe for class A shares of fund for HK$750 million

» More 3329.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials