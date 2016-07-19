Vinda International Holdings Ltd <3331.HK>: Interim results for the period ended 30 June 2016 <3331.HK> . HY revenue HK$5.67 billion versus HK$4.74 billion a year ago . HY net profit HK$321.4 million versus HK$330.8 million a year ago . In the second half of 2016, the economic growth of China and Asia are predicted to remain moderate . Intense market competition will make operating environment challenging and uncertain for rest of the year .Says board proposed payment of an interim dividend of 5.0 HK cents per share for six months ended 30 June 2016.