Chinese Estates Holdings announces acquisition of shares in China Evergrande Group

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chinese Estates Holdings <0127.HK>:Announces acquisition of shares in China Evergrande Group.As of Oct 19,Exec Director Hoi-Wan Chan owns 100 million china evergrande shares which were bought for about HK$2.6 billion ​.From April 2017 to Oct 19, company buys 819.5 million China Evergrande shares in the open market for HK$12 billion.

Chinese Estates says acquired 788.7 bln shares issued by China Evergrande

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd <0127.HK>::During April 2017 to Oct 3, 2017, Co via units acquired total of 788.7 million shares of $0.01 each issued by China Evergrande.Shares were acquired at total consideration (including transaction costs) of about HK$2.6 billion.

China Evergrande says proposed issuance of us$ senior notes

China Evergrande Group <3333.HK>: Proposed Issuance Of US$ Senior Notes . Intends to use proceeds of notes to refinance existing indebtedness of group .Company intends to seek a listing of notes on sgx-st.

Langfang Development says china evergrande Group buys 5 pct stake in the company on Oct. 28

Langfang Development Co Ltd <600149.SS>: Says china evergrande Group <3333.HK> acquired 19,007,498 shares (5 percent stake) in the company on Oct. 28 .Says china evergrande Group holds 20 percent stake in the co after acquisition.

Langfang Development Co Ltd <600149.SS> : Says China Evergrande Group <3333.HK> has bought 19.0 million shares in the company on October 28 at an average price of 29.35 yuan per share for 557.8 million yuan ($82.32 million) .Says China Evergrande Group has 20 percent total share capital in the company after transaction.

China Evergrande Group enters into co-operation agreement

China Evergrande Group <3333.HK>: Units of co, entered into a cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Real Estate & Properties & its controlling shareholder . Shenzhen Real Estate will acquire 100% of equity interest in Hengda Real Estate from Kailong Real Estate .An application has been made for resumption of trading in shares and debt securities of company from 9:00 a.m. On 4 oct 2016.

China Evergrande Group's unit entered into agreements with Shenzhen Lailailai Industrial Co.

China Evergrande Group <3333.HK> : Aggregate consideration for disposal of grain and oil companies is RMB600 million . Expected to recognize an unaudited before tax gain of approximately RMB5.70 billion from disposal . Unit entered into an agreement with Shenzhen Lailailai Industrial co. Ltd . Unit together with other wholly-owned subsidiaries of company, have entered into agreements with separate independent third parties . Aggregate consideration for disposal is RMB2.70 billion .Aggregate consideration for disposal of dairy companies is RMB 300 million.

China Evergrande provides operating statistics of properties of group for August 2016<3333.HK>

China Evergrande Group <3333.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics of properties of the group for August 2016 <3333.HK> . Group's contracted sales of properties for the month of August 2016 amounted to approximately RMB48.27 billion .

China evergrande to revise full-year sales target to 300 mln yuan - Nikkei

Nikkei:China Evergrande to revise its full-year sales target to 300 million yuan, up 50% from the original goal set at the beginning of the year - Nikkei.