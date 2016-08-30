Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd <3336.HK>: Intl-discloseable transaction-tenancy agreements for letting production plant and staff dormitory <3336.HK> . WIS Precision and the lessee entered into the production plant tenancy agreement . Deal for term of 15 years . Deal for an aggregate rent of approximately RMB184.0 million .

Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd <3336.HK>: Intl-profit warning <3336.HK> . Ju teng international - expected that the earnings of the group for the six months ended 30 June 2016 will decrease significantly . Ju teng international - result due to increase in development costs for new products which are expected to be launched in second half of 2016 .

Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd <3336.HK>: Dynamic apex entered into the equipment agreement with Yamazen Corporation . Says agreed to purchase the equipment at a total consideration of Yen480 million .