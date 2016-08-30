Edition:
India

Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd (3336.HK)

3336.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.96HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.08 (+2.78%)
Prev Close
HK$2.88
Open
HK$2.91
Day's High
HK$2.96
Day's Low
HK$2.90
Volume
606,000
Avg. Vol
4,022,904
52-wk High
HK$3.58
52-wk Low
HK$2.31

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ju Teng International says WIS Precision enters into tenancy agreement<3336.HK>
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd <3336.HK>: Intl-discloseable transaction-tenancy agreements for letting production plant and staff dormitory <3336.HK> . WIS Precision and the lessee entered into the production plant tenancy agreement . Deal for term of 15 years . Deal for an aggregate rent of approximately RMB184.0 million .  Full Article

Ju Teng International issues profit warning<3336.HK>
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd <3336.HK>: Intl-profit warning <3336.HK> . Ju teng international - expected that the earnings of the group for the six months ended 30 June 2016 will decrease significantly . Ju teng international - result due to increase in development costs for new products which are expected to be launched in second half of 2016 .  Full Article

Ju Teng - dynamic apex entered into the equipment agreement with yamazen corporation<3336.HK><8051.T>
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd <3336.HK>: Dynamic apex entered into the equipment agreement with Yamazen Corporation . Says agreed to purchase the equipment at a total consideration of Yen480 million .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Ju Teng International expects profit for six months ending 30 June 2017 to decrease

* Expected that profit attributable to equity holders of company for six months ending 30 june 2017 will decrease by approximately 50% to 60%

» More 3336.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials