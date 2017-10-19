Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Anton Oilfield Services Group updates on orders in Q3

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Anton Oilfield Services Group <3337.HK> ::‍Group was awarded new orders worth about RMB588.2 million during Q3​.

Anton Oilfield says entered into strategic cooperation framework agreement<002554.SZ><3337.HK>

Anton Oilfield Services Group <3337.HK>: Voluntary announcement - entering into of strategic cooperation framework agreement on integrated services for oil and gas development and construction <3337.HK> . Anton oilfield services-co, China Oil Hbp Science & Technology and petro ap (Hong Kong) jointly entered into strategic cooperation framework agreement . Says petro ap will transfer the qualified oil and gas resources development and construction projects to "hbp-Anton consortium" .

Anton Oilfield granted tender for drilling project in Shanxi<3337.HK>

Anton Oilfield Services Group <3337.HK>: Group was granted the tender for the general drilling project in the coal-bed methane market in Shanxi . Deal for RMB99.5 million .

Anton Oilfield Services updates on joint venture partner for Iraqi business<002554.SZ><3337.HK>

Anton Oilfield Services Group <3337.HK>: Company, Anton International and DMCC entered into the agreement with the purchaser and the partner . Company will through the transferring of 40% of the issued share capital of DMCC introduce a joint venture partner for the Iraqi business .Says the consideration for the transaction is RMB700 million.

China Oil HBP plans private placement, stake acquisition in Anton Oilfield Services

China Oil HBP Science and Technology Co Ltd <002554.SZ> : Says it aims to raise up to 1 billion yuan ($153.34 million) in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, replenish working capital . Says 700 million yuan of proceeds to fund acquisition of 40 percent stake in Anton Oilfield Services DMCC .Says share trade to resume on May 17.