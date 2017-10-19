Edition:
Anton Oilfield Services Group (3337.HK)

3337.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.88HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-1.12%)
Prev Close
HK$0.89
Open
HK$0.90
Day's High
HK$0.91
Day's Low
HK$0.86
Volume
15,310,000
Avg. Vol
8,261,681
52-wk High
HK$1.21
52-wk Low
HK$0.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Anton Oilfield Services Group updates on orders in Q3
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Anton Oilfield Services Group <3337.HK> ::‍Group was awarded new orders worth about RMB588.2 million during Q3​.  Full Article

Anton Oilfield says entered into strategic cooperation framework agreement<002554.SZ><3337.HK>
Thursday, 23 Jun 2016 

Anton Oilfield Services Group <3337.HK>: Voluntary announcement - entering into of strategic cooperation framework agreement on integrated services for oil and gas development and construction <3337.HK> . Anton oilfield services-co, China Oil Hbp Science & Technology and petro ap (Hong Kong) jointly entered into strategic cooperation framework agreement . Says petro ap will transfer the qualified oil and gas resources development and construction projects to "hbp-Anton consortium" .  Full Article

Anton Oilfield granted tender for drilling project in Shanxi<3337.HK>
Monday, 13 Jun 2016 

Anton Oilfield Services Group <3337.HK>: Group was granted the tender for the general drilling project in the coal-bed methane market in Shanxi . Deal for RMB99.5 million .  Full Article

Anton Oilfield Services updates on joint venture partner for Iraqi business<002554.SZ><3337.HK>
Monday, 16 May 2016 

Anton Oilfield Services Group <3337.HK>: Company, Anton International and DMCC entered into the agreement with the purchaser and the partner . Company will through the transferring of 40% of the issued share capital of DMCC introduce a joint venture partner for the Iraqi business .Says the consideration for the transaction is RMB700 million.  Full Article

China Oil HBP plans private placement, stake acquisition in Anton Oilfield Services
Monday, 16 May 2016 

China Oil HBP Science and Technology Co Ltd <002554.SZ> : Says it aims to raise up to 1 billion yuan ($153.34 million) in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, replenish working capital . Says 700 million yuan of proceeds to fund acquisition of 40 percent stake in Anton Oilfield Services DMCC .Says share trade to resume on May 17.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

