Addchance Holdings Ltd (3344.HK)

3344.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.41HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.00 (-1.20%)
Prev Close
HK$0.41
Open
HK$0.42
Day's High
HK$0.43
Day's Low
HK$0.40
Volume
11,510,000
Avg. Vol
16,671,267
52-wk High
HK$1.41
52-wk Low
HK$0.40

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Addchance issues profit warning<3344.HK>
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

Addchance Holdings Ltd <3344.HK>: Profit warning <3344.HK> . Says the group is expected to record a significant increase in loss in its core business and the entire business of the group as a whole for HY . The significant increase in loss of the group is mainly due to the unfavourable economic environment .Expets decrease in group's turnover by about 49% in its knitted sweater business due to decrease in purchasing orders from customers in Europe.  Full Article

Addchance Holdings enters into equity transfer agreement<3344.HK>
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 

Addchance Holdings Ltd <3344.HK>: Very substantial disposal - equity transfer agreement in relation to the disposal of the 100% equity interests in the prc subsidiary <3344.HK> . Says the vendor and the purchaser entered into the equity transfer agreement with the vendor . Says aggregate amount of consideration payable by the purchaser is estimated to be approximately RMB370.1 million .  Full Article

Addchance Holdings Ltd issues FY 2015 profit outlook
Thursday, 21 Jan 2016 

Addchance Holdings Ltd:Expected to record a significant increase in loss in its core business and entire business of group as a whole for year ended 31 December 2015.Increase loss of the group is mainly attributable to the unfavourable economic environment of textile industry.  Full Article

Addchance Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Addchance Holdings announces MOU for possible acquisition of 66 pct equity in Zhongcheng Huiyu Technology Services

* Announces MOU for possible acquisition of 66% of equity interest in Zhongcheng Huiyu Technology Services Co and sale loan​

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
