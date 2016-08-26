Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Addchance issues profit warning<3344.HK>

Addchance Holdings Ltd <3344.HK>: Profit warning <3344.HK> . Says the group is expected to record a significant increase in loss in its core business and the entire business of the group as a whole for HY . The significant increase in loss of the group is mainly due to the unfavourable economic environment .Expets decrease in group's turnover by about 49% in its knitted sweater business due to decrease in purchasing orders from customers in Europe.

Addchance Holdings enters into equity transfer agreement<3344.HK>

Addchance Holdings Ltd <3344.HK>: Very substantial disposal - equity transfer agreement in relation to the disposal of the 100% equity interests in the prc subsidiary <3344.HK> . Says the vendor and the purchaser entered into the equity transfer agreement with the vendor . Says aggregate amount of consideration payable by the purchaser is estimated to be approximately RMB370.1 million .

Addchance Holdings Ltd issues FY 2015 profit outlook

Addchance Holdings Ltd:Expected to record a significant increase in loss in its core business and entire business of group as a whole for year ended 31 December 2015.Increase loss of the group is mainly attributable to the unfavourable economic environment of textile industry.