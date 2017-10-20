Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Far East Horizon says group's 9-mnth unaudited profit before taxation & profit attributable up more than 10 pct

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Far East Horizon Ltd <3360.HK>:9-Month ‍ total unaudited interest-earning assets, up 25 percent ​.9-mnth ‍group's unaudited profit before taxation & profit attributable rose by more than 10 percent versus 2016 corresponding period.

Far East Horizon updates on disposal of underlying assets to CITIC Securities<3360.HK><600030.SS>

Far East Horizon Ltd <3360.HK>: Discloseable transactions disposal of underlying assets <3360.HK> . IFEL, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, and the purchaser entered into the IFEL assets disposal agreement . FETJ, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, and the purchaser entered into the FETJ assets disposal agreement . IFEL assets disposal agreement for consideration of RMB2.21 billion . Consideration of RMB874 million for FETJ disposal . FETJ has conditionally agreed to sell and the purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire the FETJ underlying assets .Purchaser is CITIC Securities Company Limited.

Far East Horizon reports HY net profit RMB1.44 bln versus RMB 1.30 bln<3360.HK>

Far East Horizon Ltd <3360.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended June 30, 2016 <3360.HK> . HY net profit RMB1.44 billion versus RMB 1.30 billion a year ago . HY total revenue RMB7.28 billion versus RMB 5.76 billion a year ago .Board does not recommend payment of an interim dividend in respect of the period ended 30 June.

Far East Horizon says unit and Ping An Trust entered into trust contract<3360.HK>

Far East Horizon Ltd <3360.HK>: Discloseable transaction disposal of underlying assets under the abn transaction <3360.HK> . Says unit ifel, and the ping an trust entered into the trust contract . Says the group would realise a net gain of approximately RMB4.7 million . Says assets backed notes in value of RMB2.07 billion to be registered . As part of abn transaction, unit, ping an trust, China development bank, China bohai bank entered into underwriting agreement . Ifel has agreed to entrust ping an trust and ping an trust has agreed to be trustee for issuance of assets backed notes .

Far East Horizon says units entered into disposal agreements<3360.HK>

Far East Horizon Ltd <3360.HK>: Says unit of co and the purchaser entered into the IFEL assets disposal agreement . Purchaser agreed to acquire IFEL underlying assets at the IFEL consideration of RMB 2.04 billion . Unit entered into FETJ assets disposal agreement for RMB1.44 billion . Anticipated that upon completion of the disposal, the group would realise a net gain of approximately RMB8.5 million .