Parkson Holdings updates on financial impact of deal signed by HKEx listed unit

Parkson Holdings Bhd : announcement refers to disposal announced on 13 oct2016 and impact arising from transactions if completed in fy ending 30 june'17 .Earnings of co for FY ending 30 june 2017 will be higher by approximately 300 million rgt.

Parkson Retail signs equity transfer agreement with Zriver Capital Investment Management

Parkson Retail Group Ltd <3368.HK> : vendor, company, purchasers and purchasers parent have entered into equity transfer agreement . Vendor, company, purchaser a, purchasers parent and disposal company have entered into loan transfer agreement . Consideration in amount of rmb1.67 billion for transfer of sale equity . vendor is parkson retail development co (unit of co); purchasers parent is Zriver Capital Investment Management limited .purchasers are Shenzhen Qianhai Tulan Investment Centre, Shanghai Changkun Investment Management.

Parkson Retail Group HY total operating revenue decreased by 7.2% to RMB2.32 bln<3368.HK>

PARKSON Retail Group Ltd <3368.HK>: HY loss attributable to shareholders for the period was RMB124.2 million . Says HY same store sales declined by 9.7% . HY total operating revenue decreased by 7.2% to rmb2.32billion . Says board of directors does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for 1h2016 . Continue to explore further collaboration with e.land group to convert underperforming stores into the city malls format" .

Parkson Retail says same store sales for quarter declined by 9.0 pct<3368.HK>

PARKSON Retail Group Ltd <3368.HK>: Same store sales for the quarter declined by 9.0% . Total gross sales proceeds for the quarter declined by 13.4% to RMB4.67 billion . Qtrly loss attributable to shareholders for the quarter was RMB17.8 million .

Parkson Retail Group Ltd issues FY 2015 profit outlook

Parkson Retail Group Ltd:Group is expected to record a loss attributable to equity holders of the company for the year ended 31 December 2015.Expected result due to costs incurred by new business ventures and new stores during their ramp up period.