PARKSON Retail Group Ltd (3368.HK)
1.24HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.01 (+0.81%)
HK$1.23
HK$1.23
HK$1.24
HK$1.22
631,986
2,147,527
HK$1.51
HK$0.72
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Parkson Holdings updates on financial impact of deal signed by HKEx listed unit
Parkson Holdings Bhd
Parkson Retail signs equity transfer agreement with Zriver Capital Investment Management
Parkson Retail Group Ltd <3368.HK> : vendor, company, purchasers and purchasers parent have entered into equity transfer agreement . Vendor, company, purchaser a, purchasers parent and disposal company have entered into loan transfer agreement . Consideration in amount of rmb1.67 billion for transfer of sale equity . vendor is parkson retail development co (unit of co); purchasers parent is Zriver Capital Investment Management limited .purchasers are Shenzhen Qianhai Tulan Investment Centre, Shanghai Changkun Investment Management. Full Article
Parkson Retail Group HY total operating revenue decreased by 7.2% to RMB2.32 bln<3368.HK>
PARKSON Retail Group Ltd <3368.HK>: HY loss attributable to shareholders for the period was RMB124.2 million . Says HY same store sales declined by 9.7% . HY total operating revenue decreased by 7.2% to rmb2.32billion . Says board of directors does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for 1h2016 . Continue to explore further collaboration with e.land group to convert underperforming stores into the city malls format" . Full Article
Parkson Retail says same store sales for quarter declined by 9.0 pct<3368.HK>
PARKSON Retail Group Ltd <3368.HK>: Same store sales for the quarter declined by 9.0% . Total gross sales proceeds for the quarter declined by 13.4% to RMB4.67 billion . Qtrly loss attributable to shareholders for the quarter was RMB17.8 million . Full Article
Parkson Retail Group Ltd issues FY 2015 profit outlook
Parkson Retail Group Ltd:Group is expected to record a loss attributable to equity holders of the company for the year ended 31 December 2015.Expected result due to costs incurred by new business ventures and new stores during their ramp up period. Full Article
BRIEF-Parkson Retail Group says Q1 total operating revenues rose 0.9 percent to rmb 1.14 billion
* Q1 total operating revenues rose 0.9 percent to rmb 1.14 billion