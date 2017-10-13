Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Qinhuangdao Port Co Ltd <601326.SS>:‍total throughput volume by corgo of group for nine months ended 30 sept 290.71 million tonnes versus 224.32 million tonnes​.

Qinhuangdao Port's Shanghai share offering oversubscribed

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Qinhuangdao Port Co Ltd :Says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 1,501.89 times amount on offer.

Qinhuangdao Port issues profit warning<3369.HK>

Qinhuangdao Port Co Ltd <3369.HK>: Profit warning <3369.HK> . Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent for the six months ended 30 June 2016 is expected to decrease by approximately 80%-90% . Says expected results was due to decrease in revenue of the group resulting from the decline in throughput of coals of Qinhuangdao Port .

Qinhuangdao Port Co Ltd says unit entered into general contracting agreement<3369.HK><601390.SS>

QINHUANGDAO PORT CO Ltd <3369.HK>: Equity interests of Jingtang Railway Co to be repurchased by co in amount of up to RMB2.9 bln under repurchase undertaking . Jingtang railway co (a 16.67% owned associated company of the company) and China Railway entered into the general contracting agreement .Under the general contracting agreement, China Railway shall invest in and construct Shuicao Railway project undertaken by Jingtang Railway Co.

Qinhuangdao Port Co Ltd <3369.HK>: Total throughput by cargo type for HY 151.6 million tonnes .