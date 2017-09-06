Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sino-Ocean Group Holding's unit proposes to conduct international offering of securities

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Sino-ocean Group Holding Ltd <3377.HK>:Unit proposes to conduct an international offering of usd denominated perpetual subordinated guaranteed capital securities.

Sino-Ocean Group announces contracted sales for January

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd <3377.HK> :Contracted sales of company, together with its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates for January of 2017 amounted to approximately RMB1.92 billion.

Sino-Ocean Group reports Sept contracted sales of RMB5.63 bln

Sino-ocean Group Holding Ltd <3377.HK> :Contracted sales of company for September amounted to approximately RMB5.63 billion.

Sino-Ocean Group HY net profit RMB 1.45 bln vs RMB 2.20 bln year ago<3377.HK>

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd <3377.HK>: Gp-announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <3377.HK> . Says the board proposed an interim dividend of hkd0.079 per share . Group's revenue in the first half of 2016 was RMB9.33 billion, representing a 38% decrease . HY net profit RMB 1.45 billion versus RMB 2.20 billion last year . Central bank in China will still maintain a steady monetary policy . We expect the real estate policies will be mild in general" . Property price rise in the next six months will be leveled . Transaction volume may face a downward adjustment from the high level . Stock in key cities should be under control and may even ease off but remains high in some second-tier and third and fourth-tier cities" .

Sino Ocean says group's contracted sales for July about RMB3.57 bln<3377.HK>

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd <3377.HK>: Gp-unaudited operating statistics <3377.HK> . contracted sales of the company, together with its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates for July of 2016 amounted to approximately RMB3.57 billion .

Sino-Ocean Group announces June unaudited operating statistics<3377.HK>

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd <3377.HK>: Gp-unaudited operating statistics <3377.HK> . Contracted sales of the group for June of 2016 amounted to approximately RMB6.75 billion .

Sino-Ocean Land Holdings announces contracted sales of about RMB4.25 bln for May<3377.HK>

Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Ltd <3377.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics <3377.HK> . Contracted sales of the co, together with units, joint ventures and associates for May of 2016 amounted to approximately RMB4.25 billion .

Sino-Ocean Land Holdings gets go-ahead from CSRC for issuance of corporate bonds<3377.HK>

Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Ltd <3377.HK>: CSRC has approved proposed issuance of corporate bonds of no more than RMB5 billion by Sino Ocean Land Limited . Issuer intends to apply net proceeds from issue of corporate bonds for repayment of existing indebtedness .

Sino Ocean Land sales for April about RMB2.87 billion<3377.HK>

Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Ltd <3377.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics <3377.HK> . Contracted sales of the company, with unit , joint ventures and associates for April of 2016 amounted to about RMB2.87 billion .

Sino-Ocean Land updates on Lishan framework agreement<3377.HK>

Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Ltd <3377.HK>: Update of the Lishan acquisition <3377.HK> . Deal for RMB14 million . Says Sol and the vendor have entered into an equity transfer agreement . Shall acquire and vendor shall procure long chengda to sell further 20% equity interest in Jinluan for RMB14 million . Upon completion of equity transfer agreement, group will hold 51% equity interest in Jinluan .