Xiamen International Port Co Ltd <3378.HK>: Says directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY revenues amounted to approximately RMB3.68 billion, representing an increase of approximately 21.38% . HY profit attributable to owners of the company amounted to approximately RMB127.38 million representing an increase of approximately 21.01% . HY revenue RMB3.68 billion versus RMB3.03 billion . "Overall, the domestic and international economic environment in the second half of the year will be comparatively complex and challenging" .