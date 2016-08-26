Xiamen International Port Co Ltd (3378.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Xiamen International Port says HY revenue RMB3.68 billion versus RMB3.03 billion<3378.HK>
Xiamen International Port Co Ltd <3378.HK>: Says directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . HY revenues amounted to approximately RMB3.68 billion, representing an increase of approximately 21.38% . HY profit attributable to owners of the company amounted to approximately RMB127.38 million representing an increase of approximately 21.01% . HY revenue RMB3.68 billion versus RMB3.03 billion . "Overall, the domestic and international economic environment in the second half of the year will be comparatively complex and challenging" . Full Article
Xiamen International Port updates on acquisition of 51% equity interest from Xiamen Port Holding<3378.HK>
Xiamen International Port Co Ltd <3378.HK>: Announcement update on the status of discloseable transaction and connected transaction acquisition of 51% equity interest in the target company from XIAMEN PORT Holding <3378.HK> . Says the final consideration is agreed and confirmed to be RMB716.5 million . Full Article
Xiamen International Port Co says unit enters equity interest transfer agreement with Xiamen Port Holding<3378.HK>
Xiamen International Port Co Ltd <3378.HK>: Announcement discloseable transaction and connected transaction acquisition of 51% equity interest in the target company from XIAMEN PORT Holding delay in despatch of circular <3378.HK> . Unit has entered into the equity interest transfer agreement with XIAMEN PORT Holding . Deal for consideration of RMB657.9 million . Full Article